Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-talented artist Maymay Entrata had a grand time at the "happiest place on Earth" after crossing paths with fellow model Kaia Gerber.

Maymay was in the United States with several other Kapamilya talents for the “Beyond the Stars” tour of Star Magic stars, corresponding with the talent management arm’s 30th anniversary, when she decided to take a trip to Disneyland.

In an Instagram post where she shared photos of herself and with fellow artists Janine Berdin and Lian Kyla, Maymay promised to return to Disneyland having only spent half a day in the tourist attraction.

"Bitin yung half day sa Disneyland, pero babalikan kita pangako!" Maymay wrote in the caption.

But even with not enough time spent, certainly the highlight of Maymay's Disneyland visit was a photo with Kaia Gerber.

"Bait ni Lord kahit bitin nakapag picture naman ako ni Kaia," Maymay ended her post.

Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and has modeled for Versace, Prada, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, and a number of Vogue covers.

Celebrities like Maris Racal, Angela Ken, and Kim Chiu showered the comments section of Maymay's post to express their excitement and support.

"Omg!! Iba ka miga!! Sana nilabanan mo ng runway walk mo!!" Kim wrote in jest.

