^

Entertainment

Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 7:17am
Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland
Maymay Entrata in Disneyland
Maymay Entrata via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-talented artist Maymay Entrata had a grand time at the "happiest place on Earth" after crossing paths with fellow model Kaia Gerber.

Maymay was in the United States with several other Kapamilya talents for the “Beyond the Stars” tour of Star Magic stars, corresponding with the talent management arm’s 30th anniversary, when she decided to take a trip to Disneyland.

In an Instagram post where she shared photos of herself and with fellow artists Janine Berdin and Lian Kyla, Maymay promised to return to Disneyland having only spent half a day in the tourist attraction.

"Bitin yung half day sa Disneyland, pero babalikan kita pangako!" Maymay wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

But even with not enough time spent, certainly the highlight of Maymay's Disneyland visit was a photo with Kaia Gerber.

"Bait ni Lord kahit bitin nakapag picture naman ako ni Kaia," Maymay ended her post.

Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and has modeled for Versace, Prada, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, and a number of Vogue covers.

Celebrities like Maris Racal, Angela Ken, and Kim Chiu showered the comments section of Maymay's post to express their excitement and support.

"Omg!! Iba ka miga!! Sana nilabanan mo ng runway walk mo!!" Kim wrote in jest.

RELATED: 'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

DISNEYLAND

MAYMAY ENTRATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Angello Perez, brother of actor AJ Perez, once again remembered his late sibling upon receiving the diploma for his second...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. is taking a new direction as it makes its way back to the cinemas in the last quarter of 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry Styles thrown with chicken nuggets at concert

Harry Styles thrown with chicken nuggets at concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
British singer Harry Styles is used to receiving gifts from fans even while onstage, like many other artists do. But at a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador brought out her inner Valentina aura after gracing the latest cover of Metro magazine,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jane de Leon shares rejections, hardships before getting biggest break

Jane de Leon shares rejections, hardships before getting biggest break

By Boy Abunda | 8 hours ago
The line in The Beatles song All You Need Is Love that goes, “there’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Alexa Miro became a mental health advocate

Why Alexa Miro became a mental health advocate

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 8 hours ago
Actress-host Alexa Miro became a mental health advocate after experiencing bullying in the past.
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol plans to use Filipino, interpreter at Miss Planet International Q&A

Herlene Budol plans to use Filipino, interpreter at Miss Planet International Q&A

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol will finally have her chance to represent the country in an international...
Entertainment
fbtw
William and Harry to mark Diana anniversary in private, apart

William and Harry to mark Diana anniversary in private, apart

By Phil Hazlewood | 21 hours ago
Princes William and Harry will on Wednesday mark the 25th anniversary of the death of their mother Princess Diana, in private...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with