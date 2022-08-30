^

Entertainment

Why Roberta Tamondong could be the Philippines' first Miss Grand International winner

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 11:04am
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela "RoAn" Tamondong
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Of the three competing newly Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens leaving for their respective international pageants, it is Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela "RoAn" Tamondong who has the harder task of winning the Miss Grand International title because the Philippines has never won it. 

The closest a Filipina got close to the crown was in 2016 with Nicole Cordoves and in 2020 with Samantha Bernardo, who both won as 1st runner-up. 

While RoAn is the perfect choice for the national MGI crown, her journey to winning the title was riddled with intrigue and uncertainty. During the final Binibining Pilipinas question and answer portion, she did not deliver a sure-fire response. In fact, pundits thought she totally missed her chance of winning one of the four titles.

"I didn't hear the question very clearly that time. But I still had faith in me, despite what happened. After all, the Q & A does not define you as a person. And had I missed the opportunity to win a crown, there's still next year," shared the 19-year-old, former Miss Eco Teen International winner.

With her new title also comes her resolve to win the first golden crown for the Philippines. "During Mr. Nawat's visit in Manila last month, he said the MGI crown is looking for somebody with the beauty, brains, and personality. I'm also an advocate of the platform's 'War Against Violence'."

To young girls aspiring to be beauty queens, RoAn has this piece of advice, "Be yourself at all times and always remember that there will always be room for improvement. And as an ambassador, you need to respect other cultures."

RoAn is a Department of the Environment and Natural Resources ambassador and is fully invested in her campaign toward environmental awareness. With this advocacy, coupled with her training and resolve to win, it is highly probable she'll be the Philippine representative who will finally bring home the bacon, once again.

The 10th edition of the Miss Grand International will unfold in Bali, Indonesia on October 25. After two victories by Filipinas in Indonesia - Megan Lynn Young as Miss World 2013 and Marie Sherry Ann Quintana as Miss Global 2032, this early, Indon pageant fans are looking forward to meet RoAn when she'll arrive in Bali. Who knows? The third time will be the lucky charm for a Filipina to win the elusive Grand International crown. Stay tuned!

Recommended
