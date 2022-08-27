Catriona Gray on being FIBA World Cup ambassador, Miss Universe new rules, acting plans

It’s been said that Filipinos are most passionate about the three Bs — basketball, boxing and beauty pageants. Having Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as Philippine ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup (FBWC) 2023 is expected to amp up efforts for the country’s role as host, alongside Japan and Indonesia, of the tournament played by member countries of the International Basketball Federation.

During Thursday’s event marking the “one year to go” milestone in the lead-up to the FBWC, Catriona said that she feels like she’s a Philippine bet all over again after being named as ambassador.

“I was really surprised because malaking honor din yun eh. I really feel like I’m representing the country once again. I know just how passionate Filipinos are about basketball and even more so than pageantry maybe,” the beauty queen and host told The STAR and other press members.

“So, I really understand the weight that is on the shoulders of our athletes and it’s not only to make their families proud but also to make their country proud. And it’s also a unique opportunity to be welcoming other nations to the Philippines. I really welcome the opportunity to make a great first impression, to show how warm of a people we are and to really give them a fiesta celebration like no other as we all come together for our shared love of basketball.”

As ambassador, Catriona joins the members of the fabled 2013-2014 Gilas Pilipinas team. The squad is known for ending the 40-year World Cup drought in 2014 by breaking the “Korean Curse” during the FBWC Asian Qualifiers and bringing Philippine basketball back to the global stage at the FBWC14 in Spain.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has been named by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as the Philippine ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup (FBWC) 2023.

During the presscon where she was seated next to cagers and fellow ambassadors LA Tenorio, Larry Fonacier, Jeff Chan and Gary David, Catriona said, “I really appreciate the opportunity to be surrounded by people who are so passionate about what they do and about their craft, and who at the end of the day, want to allow people or give the opportunity to others to reach their same level.”

In her new role, Catriona said she hopes to be an inspiration for others to “dream again” after “such an uncertain two years” brought about by the pandemic.

“I really love the opportunity that’s been given to us to have this platform and to show that the game is something to be passionate about,” she said.

“It is also (about) the passion and pride of being Filipino and going after an ambition or a dream. And hopefully through that communication, we’re able to empower the younger generation to dream also.”

She admitted that she feels a responsibility to be a positive influence on others through the platforms that she has.

“I guess, I’m blessed in my line of work. I get to work with a lot of different people and a lot of different communities, and hopefully, I can just bring it (the power to inspire) everywhere I go,” she told The STAR.

“I feel a great responsibility with the platforms that I have. I think social media platforms are thrown around a lot, like, ‘Oh, you have so many followers!’ But for me, it gives a reason why to have that audience — that is, to be able to use it for good. Hopefully, I can bring that influence and hopefully make someone’s life more positive, to give them a little word of inspiration and encouragement.”

She said she’s brainstorming some ideas with the organizers on how to help the country stand out as a host. She is also expected to travel with other local ambassadors for grassroots programs related to the “biggest basketball event” in the country next year.

Meanwhile, Catriona weighed in on the new Miss Universe rules allowing mothers and married women to join the competition reportedly beginning next year.

She pointed out that being married is never a hindrance for anyone to become a role model and spokesperson. She, however, said there has to be some consideration given to a young mother with children.

“Because the reality is that for that year, you have the responsibility, you have the job and sometimes you don’t get to dictate, ‘Oh, I want to stay in this country for this amount of time or I want to stay here.’ You’re really at the helm of the job,” she explained.

“Of course, if I were to put myself in the shoes of being a young mother and wanting to go after the dream of Miss Universe, I feel empowered to do so but at the same time, I would also wonder how I would balance it — being there, being present with my children and also fulfilling the commitments and responsibilities of being Miss Universe.

“And siguro since I have experienced the grueling schedules, I kinda think that there would be a need to have some sort of things in place to be able to prioritize both things. But I love that it’s a great step towards an inclusive direction.”

She’s proven herself in the fields of pageantry and hosting, but there’s one arena she’s open to explore — acting. She’s not lacking in offers but she wants to be “fully prepared.” She is undergoing workshops before making her foray as an actress. As someone who took up martial arts as a kid, she wants to do an action flick.

Meanwhile, Catriona’s last show, TV5’s survival-reality competition Top Class: The Rise to P-Pop Stardom, recently ended with the Top 5 trainees set to debut soon as a group. On what she learned from hosting Top Class, she said, “I loved the messaging of the show that yes, there’s natural talent that you walk into the door with. But with the right mentors, right mentoring, the right opportunities to enhance and grow yourself, you can really reach great things.”

Earlier this year, she also did an international reality show, the Global Child travel series with a cause, which aired on Amazon Prime. It was also her first project with actor-boyfriend Sam Milby, offering audiences a glimpse into their relationship. Having the same values and faith and supporting each other’s ambitions in life are why they continue to stay strong as a couple. She also said, “I guess, just knowing your priorities and making time for each other, but also supporting each other for whatever you want to pursue.”