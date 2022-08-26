^

Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 12:40pm
Comedian Aiai Delas Alas
MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne and actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas has come clean about the "secret life" she lives while she is in California, causing her to temporarily pause baking pastries for Filipinos in the area.

Ai-Ai was recently unveiled as a celebrity ambassador for Treston International College's Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA) owned by Chef Niklesh Sharma, a former mentor of the actress.

Affter signing her contract with APCA, Ai-Ai talked about her "secret life" as an activity director in a facility that caters to senior citizens, causing her to halt making pastries and made-to-order cakes.

"“Kakapasa ko lang ng exam at training. Parang napakaganda ng pakiramdam kasi 'yung remaining days ng mga residente sa facility na matatanda at mga senior, napapasaya ko sila," said Ai-Ai.

The comedienne said she started out as an assistant at the facility — whose name she couldn't share but said was a sister company of Good Samaritan — handling bingo games, dancing with residents, and thinking up of other activities. 

Ai-Ai actually finished her exam to be the facility's activity director while on her plane ride back to the Philippines.

Aii-Ai added that she doesn't find the work degrading at all, "It’s noble work dahil ang ginagawa ko, pasayahin ang remaining days ng mga senior... Kumbaga, 'yung remaining days na malungkot sila, nagiging masaya sila.”

The actress shared that one of the things she did at the facility was perform "Believe" by Cher to calm down an irritated resident, "Nako, pinatugtog ko si Cher. Natawa ang lolo mo, day!"

READ: Ai-Ai delas Alas fires back at basher questioning her daughter Sophia's degree

