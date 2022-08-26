Maja Salvador, RK Bagatsing give in to fansâ€™ request in TV5â€™sÂ Oh My Korona

Maja Salvador, RK Bagatsing give in to fans’ request in TV5’s Oh My Korona

Maja Salvador plays Lablab, a landlady to a group of showbiz wannabes in TV5, Cignal Entertainment and Crown Artist Management’s sitcom Oh My Korona. RK Bagatsing is Maja’s onscreen partner again. He plays Tim, a showbiz hopeful and talent scout in the sitcom.

Maja Salvador and RK Bagatsing are paired up again in TV5’s sitcom Oh My Korona (OMK), following their successful team-up in ABS-CBN’s revenge drama Wildflower.

From their love-hate relationship in 2017’s Wildflower, the two actors have reunited as a love team, this time around in the light, comedy series.

Noting the “very intense scenes” they had in Wildflower and their “undeniable chemistry,” Maja said their characters as Ivy Aguas /Lily Cruz-Torillo and Mayor Arnaldo Ardiente Torillo gained many followers.

When they were looking for someone to match her character as Lablab in the ongoing comedy series, RK’s name came up.

“Sa dami ng nagmamahal sa amin (ni) RK in Wildflower, even though we didn’t end up together, tapos parang masalimuot ang sakit ng mga scenes na nagawa namin dun, this is our gift to our fans and supporters,” expressed Maja in a Zoom press conference. “Until now, for how many years wala na, ang tagal na ng Wildflower, the fans are still there, hoping that one day we would work together.”

“This is it. This is lighter as compared to Wildflower. How RK and I were in Wildflower off-cam, kung gaano kami kabungisngis dalawa, kung paano kaming maraming kalokohan na naiisip, we’re able to apply it here in the sitcom. The viewers would see a different side of me and RK. And hopefully, the chemistry is still there even though we are working together in a sitcom now,” she continued.

Describing their characters, Ivy and Arnaldo, in their last project together as “full of revenge,” RK shared their roles in Oh My Korona are a contrast, saying it’s “more of good vibes, playful and fun.”

“There are those who are tagging us on TikTok videos until now, i-ni-i-splice nila, pinagdidikit nila yung mga scenes nung characters namin before. Parang they are hopeful na what if our characters end up together in the show (Wildflower)? Which is I don’t really understand because sobrang galit sila sa isa’t isa, love-hate (relationship),” mused RK.

Maja with fiancé and business partner Rambo Nuñez.

Nevertheless, his message to the supporters of his Wildflower tandem with Maja is, “To our fans who are making those videos hanggang ngayon, this (Oh My Korona) is something that you might want to watch and tutukan. And for sure, sinasabi nga nila in an alternate universe, ito na yung version na yun. More good vibes, walang halong galit, more on tawanan lang.”

In Oh My Korona, Maja plays Lablab, an out-of-work hotel manager who inherited a boarding house from her late beauty queen-actress mother and is now a landlady to a group of showbiz wannabes. RK is Tim, a showbiz hopeful, who becomes a talent scout. Their onscreen pairing is called LabTim.

Oh My Korona is a joint production of TV5, Cignal Entertainment and Crown Artist Management, Maja’s talent management company with her fiancé, Rambo Nuñez.

Last April, Maja and Rambo announced their engagement. “Believe it or not, we don’t have a list yet ng kung ano-ano because we are focusing first on the launching of Oh My Korona. But after… yun wala na kaming choice kundi yun, (we will) focus on our wedding preparations,” disclosed Maja.

The newly-engaged couple and business partners shared that they know how to balance their work and their personal lives.

“Surprisingly, nagagawa naman,” remarked Maja. “Maybe because it’s a big help that I am an actress. ‘Pag nasa set na ako ng sitcom, artista na ako. And then after pagka-pack up, tsaka ako mag-che-check sa kung anong nangyayari sa production or mag-u-update, silip-silip. Parang mas ibinibigay ko yun sa kanila.”

“It’s been easy,” Rambo chimed in. “Maja is very professional. I guess we have the same goal. Yung gusto naming mapaganda, parang we know how to set our priorities like, ‘OK trabaho muna tayo.’ We know this is very important… for us, both professionally and personally. I guess our intention is always there which makes it easier for the both of us.”

Directed by Ricky Victoria, Oh My Korona aired its pilot episode last Aug. 6. The cast members also include Joey Marquez as Louie; Kakai Bautista as Marga; Pooh as Gerry; Thou Reyes as Kobe; Christine Samson as Layla; Jessie Salvador as CJ; Jai Agpangan as Betchay; Guel Espina as JM; and Queenay as Emy.

(Oh My Korona airs every Saturday night at 7:30 on TV5).