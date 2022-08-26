^

Julia Barretto says mom Marjorie approves sexy role in 'Expensive Candy'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 11:29am
Julia Barretto says mom Marjorie approves sexy role in 'Expensive Candy'
Julia Barretto
Julia Barretto via Instagram, screen grab

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she got an approval from her mother Marjorie and her family for doing the sexy film “Expensive Candy.”

At the film’s virtual press conference last Tuesday, Julia said Marjorie read the entire script of the film and loves it.

“Before doing the film, one Sunday lunch with the family, I told them about the film that was pitched to me. After a couple of months, noong dumating na sa akin 'yung script, pinabasa ko po 'yun ng buo sa mommy ko,” Julia said.  

“She really loves ‘Between Maybes,’ she loves Direk JP, so she gave me the green light. Hindi lang management nagbibigay ng green light, pati si Miss Marj nagbibigay din. My whole family are very supportive of it and they really love Direk JP, even Caloy, so they are very excited for this film,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Julia partnered with Carlo Aquino in the film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films.

The story is about finding love in the most unexpected places and betting everything you have to fight for it. Renato “Toto” Camaya (Carlo) is a high school teacher who falls in love at first sight with a hooker named Candy (Julia) after a night of paying to be with her. 

Something about Candy leaves a mark in Toto’s heart that he can’t forget about. So he tries to win her love and be with her as much as he can, even if he has to make an effort, even if he has to pay for her time. 

A humble man with a simple life, Toto’s only dream is to be with Candy, and he is willing to do anything and give up everything for her. But Candy has a different plan and has no intentions of being in a stable relationship with Toto. She wants to make it big by doing something she is good at: getting attractive rich men to be with her, have them pay her loads of money, and live the luxurious life she has always desired. 

“Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14. 
 
RELATED: 'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

JULIA BARRETTO

MARJORIE BARRETO
