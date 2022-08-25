'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto has found new admiration for sex workers after she immersed in the red light district of Angeles City, Pampanga for her role in her upcoming movie “Expensive Candy.”

At the film’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, Julia said she respects the red light district women.

“Malaking bagay po 'yung pumunta kami sa walking street, napanood namin 'yung the beautiful women there, the hardworking beautiful women who work in that street in Angeles City. I admire them so much and I have so much respect for them,” Julia said.

“Meron po akong mga naging kaibigan at saka mga nakilala nu'ng gabing 'yun. Marami po akong naitanong. But I guess, just to protect them as well, I don’t want to divulge any information. But I did get a few tips and tricks and a little bit of dance moves from the women there. They’re amazing. The girls there are amazing,” she added.

Julia said that her movie with Carlo Aquino is the most challenging movie for her.

“It was very challenging. This movie really challenged me in a very physical way, mentally and emotionally, just being comfortable in the outfits that I had to wear, in front of a lot of different people. Si Candy kasi hindi naman siya about pagpapaseksi lang. Si Candy, palaging may intention of seducing,” she said.

When asked why she accepted the role, Julia said it’s time for her to get out of her comfort zone.

“The story is really nice. Nu’ng nabasa ko ‘yung script, I immediately wanted to do it and I feel like I’m already at the point in my life where it’s okay to get out of my comfort zone. So yeah, I’m very much excited to do this,” she said.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films, “Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14.

