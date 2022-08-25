^

Entertainment

'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 11:22am
'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film
Julia Barretto
Viva Films / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto has found new admiration for sex workers after she immersed in the red light district of Angeles City, Pampanga for her role in her upcoming movie “Expensive Candy.”

At the film’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, Julia said she respects the red light district women. 

“Malaking bagay po 'yung pumunta kami sa walking street, napanood namin 'yung the beautiful women there, the hardworking beautiful women who work in that street in Angeles City. I admire them so much and I have so much respect for them,” Julia said. 

“Meron po akong mga naging kaibigan at saka mga nakilala nu'ng gabing 'yun. Marami po akong naitanong. But I guess, just to protect them as well, I don’t want to divulge any information. But I did get a few tips and tricks and a little bit of dance moves from the women there. They’re amazing. The girls there are amazing,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Julia said that her movie with Carlo Aquino is the most challenging movie for her. 

“It was very challenging. This movie really challenged me in a very physical way, mentally and emotionally, just being comfortable in the outfits that I had to wear, in front of a lot of different people. Si Candy kasi hindi naman siya about pagpapaseksi lang. Si Candy, palaging may intention of seducing,” she said. 

Related: 'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

When asked why she accepted the role, Julia said it’s time for her to get out of her comfort zone. 

“The story is really nice. Nu’ng nabasa ko ‘yung script, I immediately wanted to do it and I feel like I’m already at the point in my life where it’s okay to get out of my comfort zone. So yeah, I’m very much excited to do this,” she said. 

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films, “Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14. 

RELATEDJulia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she trusted Carlo Aquino in their love scenes for their upcoming movie “Expensive...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shut down rumors that she’s pregnant and Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson is the father...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
AJ Raval said that every movie she has filmed is very close to her heart. However, the one that has truly made a mark on her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 29 minutes ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval made her first public appearance at the special screening of her film "Sitio Diablo" yesterday following...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Internal shake-ups and production issues within Warner Bros. Discovery have caused the entertainment company to delay their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Taberna&rsquo;s daughter Zoey on being cancer-free: &lsquo;I want to experience life&rsquo;

Anthony Taberna’s daughter Zoey on being cancer-free: ‘I want to experience life’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
It was last month when Zoey Taberna, the 13-year-old daughter of broadcast journalist Anthony Taberna with entrepreneur-wife...
Entertainment
fbtw
Adie and his leading ladies

Adie and his leading ladies

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Singer and songwriter Adie, the kid who lost out in the Callalily Collab Songwriting Competition just over a year ago, won...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karina Bautista builds her career slowly but surely

Karina Bautista builds her career slowly but surely

By Bot Glorioso | 12 hours ago
In case you haven’t noticed, Karina Bautista is among the most visible young Kapamilya talents these days. Apart from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with