'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto said that she trusted Carlo Aquino in their love scenes for their upcoming movie “Expensive Candy.”

At the movie's virtual press conference last Tuesday, Julia said that she has known Carlo for so long so she felt comfortable doing sexy scenes with him.

“You know, given how long we’ve been known each other, I feel like the trust is already there from the very beginning. I felt safe with him, I felt comfortable with him,” Julia said.

“Truly, hindi ko 'to magagawa kung hindi ko naramdaman 'yung pagiging safe ko sa company ni Carlo,” she added.

Julia said that they don’t have agreements before filming the love scenes.

“It wasn’t something na hindi kailangan ng may agreement, hindi kailangang pag-usapan pa. I trusted him from the very beginning. I’m glad to have done this with him,” she said.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films, “Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14.

