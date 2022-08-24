^

Entertainment

'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 6:10pm
'I felt safe with him': Julia Barretto happy with love scenes with Carlo Aquino
Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino
Viva Films / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto said that she trusted Carlo Aquino in their love scenes for their upcoming movie “Expensive Candy.”

At the movie's virtual press conference last Tuesday, Julia said that she has known Carlo for so long so she felt comfortable doing sexy scenes with him. 

“You know, given how long we’ve been known each other, I feel like the trust is already there from the very beginning. I felt safe with him, I felt comfortable with him,” Julia said. 

“Truly, hindi ko 'to magagawa kung hindi ko naramdaman 'yung pagiging safe ko sa company ni Carlo,” she added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Julia said that they don’t have agreements before filming the love scenes. 

“It wasn’t something na hindi kailangan ng may agreement, hindi kailangang pag-usapan pa. I trusted him from the very beginning. I’m glad to have done this with him,” she said. 

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films, “Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14. 

RELATED: 'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

CARLO AQUINO

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The verdict is out: Netizens approve Jane de Leon's Darna. On the first week of its airing, ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo's Darna"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia confirms 'Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan' showing in cinemas this year

Joshua Garcia confirms 'Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan' showing in cinemas this year

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia confirmed that his film “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan” will be showing in cinemas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Madrigal's ex reacts to her photo with new boyfriend

Michelle Madrigal's ex reacts to her photo with new boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress Michelle Madrigal flexed her new romance a year after announcing her separation from her former husband Troy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shut down rumors that she’s pregnant and Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson is the father...
Entertainment
fbtw
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in "Enola Holmes 2" streaming on Netflix starting November ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
All three Peter Parkers - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - plus all your favorite characters are swinging...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin pays tribute to FPJ, sparks speculations of visiting with Julia Montes

Coco Martin pays tribute to FPJ, sparks speculations of visiting with Julia Montes

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Coco Martin paid tribute to Fernando Poe Jr. The "Ang Probinsyano" star recently visited the tomb...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

AJ Raval says she struggled in love scenes with Kiko Estrada

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
AJ Raval said that every movie she has filmed is very close to her heart. However, the one that has truly made a mark on her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with