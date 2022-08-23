^

Entertainment

Joshua Garcia confirms 'Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan' showing in cinemas this year

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 5:50pm
Joshua Garcia confirms 'Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan' showing in cinemas this year
Joshua Garcia is the new celebrity endorser of Koomi
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia confirmed that his film “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan” will be showing in cinemas this year. 

The film, adapted from Bob Ong’s book and directed by Chito Rono, should be in last year’s edition of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) but didn’t push through. 

In an interview with the media during his launch as the new ambassador of Koomi, Joshua hopes that the film will be included at this year’s MMFF. 

“Narinig ko this year e. Sana MMFF para mas maraming makapanood. Sana suportahan niyo, grabe 'yung pinaghirapan namin dito,” Joshua said. 

Joshua said that the film was shot before the pandemic, but the director wanted a theatrical run. 

“Actually ginawa namin 'yon pre-pandemic. Umpisa pa lang ng pandemic, tinapos na namin 'yon. Pero ayaw kasing bitawan ni Sir Chito e. Inayos niya 'yung editing, nag-dubbing pa ko,” he said. 

Joshua was recently welcomed by Koomi as their new celebrity endorser at their 100th store in SM Mall of Asia Square last Friday. 

The healthy Koomi lifestyle, with natural drinking yoghurt that’s deliciously guilt-free, was brought to the Philippines from Sydney, Australia by Visum Ventures Group. It has gained an ardent following of Koomikadas who are fun, creative, cheerful, engaging, and enjoy refreshing drinks, cakes and frozen yogurt now available in 100 stores nationwide. The brand mixes together fresh fruits and other healthy ingredients like grains and nuts with their natural drinking yoghurt and fruit honey. Bestsellers include the Avo Nice Day, Mango Moo, and Joshua’s personal favorite, the Will Ube Mine.

Their frozen yogurt is perfect for those craving for a healthy, refreshing dessert, and comes in their signature Simply Koomi and Waterberry Wonder. Their yogurt cakes, the first in the country, are for those who want to enjoy a guiltless goodness treat. It has layers of moist, gluten-free almond dacquoise, fresh fruits and tangy yogurt cream. It’s good enough to share with another person, or indulge all on your own without the guilt, and comes in Waterberry Wonder, Mango Moo, and limited-edition, seasonal flavors.

Visum Ventures Chief Executive Officer Mike Hilton said that Joshua best personifies the brand: “He is a young, fun, chill guy who likes to stay fit and active but has the need to indulge during his downtime, and prefer healthy food choices.”

RELATED: Joshua Garcia, Vice Ganda named Celebrities of the Year at TikTok Awards

