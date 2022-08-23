Joshua Garcia confirms 'Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan' showing in cinemas this year

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia confirmed that his film “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan” will be showing in cinemas this year.

The film, adapted from Bob Ong’s book and directed by Chito Rono, should be in last year’s edition of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) but didn’t push through.

In an interview with the media during his launch as the new ambassador of Koomi, Joshua hopes that the film will be included at this year’s MMFF.

“Narinig ko this year e. Sana MMFF para mas maraming makapanood. Sana suportahan niyo, grabe 'yung pinaghirapan namin dito,” Joshua said.

Joshua said that the film was shot before the pandemic, but the director wanted a theatrical run.

“Actually ginawa namin 'yon pre-pandemic. Umpisa pa lang ng pandemic, tinapos na namin 'yon. Pero ayaw kasing bitawan ni Sir Chito e. Inayos niya 'yung editing, nag-dubbing pa ko,” he said.

Joshua was recently welcomed by Koomi as their new celebrity endorser at their 100th store in SM Mall of Asia Square last Friday.

Visum Ventures Chief Executive Officer Mike Hilton said that Joshua best personifies the brand: “He is a young, fun, chill guy who likes to stay fit and active but has the need to indulge during his downtime, and prefer healthy food choices.”

