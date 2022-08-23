^

Entertainment

Michelle Madrigal's ex reacts to her photo with new boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 11:40am
Michelle Madrigal's ex reacts to her photo with new boyfriend
Michelle Madrigal with her new boyfriend in an image posted on Instagram on August 22, 2022.
Michelle Madrigal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Michelle Madrigal flexed her new romance a year after announcing her separation from her former husband Troy Woolfolk. 

In her Instagram account, Michelle posted a photo of her with the unnamed man enjoying the Canyon Lake in Texas. 

"Him," she captioned the post. 

Her former husband commented on the post, showing that they separated in good terms. 

"Cute couple," Troy commented. 

Michelle took to her Instagram account on August last year to announce her separation with Troy. 

“Here it is… Y’all have been asking us for awhile now…We didn’t have to but we’ve shared our lives with y’all in the past so here we are today,” she said. 

“@twoolf29 and I have been separated and are going through divorce. Of course, we have remained friends and co-parents to our beautiful daughter Anika. We only wanted to share this to be transparent due to the amount of DM’s and comments we get from y’all,” she added.

RELATED: Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce

Michelle Madrigal gives tour of new home after divorce

SI MICHELLE MADRIGAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The verdict is out: Netizens approve Jane de Leon's Darna. On the first week of its airing, ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo's Darna"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

20 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Memories of Alhambra, Malaga from last leg of dream trip

Memories of Alhambra, Malaga from last leg of dream trip

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
This is the last chapter in my “revenge” travel series, and it is about my visit to Málaga, a municipality...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
WATCH: Inigo Pascual in Hollywood series' new trailer

WATCH: Inigo Pascual in Hollywood series' new trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 24 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Inigo Pascual was seen in the first trailer of Fox's upcoming musical drama "Monarch."
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo house now reportedly twice its original value

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo house now reportedly twice its original value

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The house of Korean actor Song Joong-ki in Itaewon, South Korea, has reportedly doubled its value in six years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Iza Calzado shares 18-year journey to becoming Darna

Iza Calzado shares 18-year journey to becoming Darna

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Audiences of Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series were raving about the character portrayal of Iza Calzado as Leonor Custodio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miguel Tanfelix returns to teleserye acting with new screen partner

Miguel Tanfelix returns to teleserye acting with new screen partner

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
His last teleserye was Sahaya and Miguel Tanfelix was then paired with perennial screen partner Bianca Umali.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mcoy Fundales wears many hats

Mcoy Fundales wears many hats

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Mcoy Fundales can do a lot of things that he would probably never run out of work no matter how stiff the competition is in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with