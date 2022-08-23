Michelle Madrigal's ex reacts to her photo with new boyfriend

Michelle Madrigal with her new boyfriend in an image posted on Instagram on August 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Michelle Madrigal flexed her new romance a year after announcing her separation from her former husband Troy Woolfolk.

In her Instagram account, Michelle posted a photo of her with the unnamed man enjoying the Canyon Lake in Texas.

"Him," she captioned the post.

Her former husband commented on the post, showing that they separated in good terms.

"Cute couple," Troy commented.

Michelle took to her Instagram account on August last year to announce her separation with Troy.

“Here it is… Y’all have been asking us for awhile now…We didn’t have to but we’ve shared our lives with y’all in the past so here we are today,” she said.

“@twoolf29 and I have been separated and are going through divorce. Of course, we have remained friends and co-parents to our beautiful daughter Anika. We only wanted to share this to be transparent due to the amount of DM’s and comments we get from y’all,” she added.

RELATED: Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce

Michelle Madrigal gives tour of new home after divorce