Celebrities are challenged more than ever with social media

This columnist during an interview with Albie Casiño.

The paparazzi era is here in Philippine showbiz. If you’re on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook reels, chances are that you randomly saw a celebrity sighting in a club, in the provinces or at a mall by chance or because it was the trending video online.

Yes, it can be just like any of us having their down time but because of their massive following, what could be a simple scenario blows up on social media. The new social media algorithm is now the cause for many couple reveals or documented party behaviors from your favorite stars. The ones who capture these things aren’t photographers though, but normal fans who want their content to blow up online.

You don’t need a lot of followers now to be the hot topic. This was how Nadine Lustre was revealed to have found a new boyfriend and Sandro Marcos getting linked with Alexa Miro. Other celebrity hot targets in clubs that are posted online are Diego Loyzaga and Albie Casiño, to name a few. It surprises Diego whenever he sees himself caught off-guard. Usually, it’s his friends or fans who prompt him about a said clip involving him.

“Hindi ko napapansin, nagugulat na lang ako, nakikita ko sarili ko or my friends tell me,” he said. This is usually a jumping-off point of an issue for today’s stars.

For Albie though, who started showbiz with a slew of controversies, he approaches it like a boy scout when in public.

“Ramdam mo iyon, eh, kapag may tumitingin sa iyo,” the actor said. “Hindi mo ma-explain, pero nararamdaman ko. Sanay na ako na sinu-survey iyong paligid.”

True to his “Kuya mo, Albie” tag in Pinoy Big Brother, he has this to share with other celebrities, who love socializing in hot spots.

Diego Loyzaga is a ‘hot target’ of the public paparazzi.

“Nakakagulat naman talaga kasi iyong privacy, nagiging thought na lang talaga kasi wala na talagang private and if you post something online, hindi na talaga mawawala iyan,” Albie said.

“Nasimulan ko kasi iyan pagpasok ko, wala pa masyado social media, wala pa Instagram iyong Twitter konti pa lang noon. Noong tumanda ako nasabayan ko iyong pagtanda ng social media. Now, it’s up to you to conduct yourself well in public, di ba? Kaya nga public figures tayo. Dapat alam na talaga natin na when we’re in public, may nakatingin na sa atin. Natutunan ko kasi iyan the hard way, para alam na nila,” he added.

A recent hot topic on social media is Albie’s co-star in TV5’s Suntok Sa Buwan, Awra Briguela. Awra was in attendance at vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome’s kanto-themed birthday party somewhere in Novaliches, Quezon City. Part of the Internet tags it as poverty porn. Awra hoped that the Internet would be kinder.

“Hindi ko alam ano meron sa tao ngayon na ginagawa nilang big deal iyon,” Awra said.

For netizens, one of the biggest red flags at Donna’s party was the burnt rice-turned-cake, Awra explained, “Pati yung kanin na ginawang cake. Hindi naman si Ate Donna nag-prepare noon. Pinag-tripan siya! And sinong magsabing nasayang, eh, nakain naman yung kanin!”

This recent tirade against Donnalyn came after her baby-themed birthday shoot which she quickly took down after the backlash.

Awra said, “Ewan ko ba sobrang init ng tao kay Ate Donna. Pero ‘pag may ginawa naman siyang mali, ino-own naman niya and even lahat kami artista andon nag-enjoy, ganito yung enjoy talaga, eh.”

Circling back to the public paparazzi, Awra said, “Sa paglabas hindi ako titigil. Gusto ko talaga lumabas, eh. Pero naiintindihan ko naman bakit din sila kumukuha. Baka mamaya fans sila and ganoon nila pinapakita suporta nila na gusto nila isang artista.”