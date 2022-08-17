^

Julia Montes proud of rumored boyfriend Coco Martin for 'Ang Probinsyano' success

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 11:46am
Rumored lovebirds Coco Martin and Julia Montes.
Pilipino Star Ngayon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes is one proud rumored girlfriend to Coco Martin after the successful finale of "Ang Probinsyano."

In her Instagram account, Julia posted a photo of Coco, saying that he was the biggest part of the show. 

“Sa 7 taon na itinakbo ng Probinsyano… isa at Ikaw ang napakalaking parte ng Success ng buong show,” Julia wrote. 

“Sa dedikasyon, pagmamahal at sipag na binigay mo sa show, isang karangalan na mapanuod kang magtrabaho sa FPJAP… saludo ako sa puso na binibigay mo sa lahat ng ginagawa mo…” she added. 

Julia said that she’s proud of what Coco achieved. 

“Mula sa pangarap lng noon, ngaun naisakatuparan mo na ang pagdidirek at ang totoo ay higit pa ang binibigay at pinapakita mo,” she said. 

“Proud na proud ako sayo! Congratulations aming Cardo Dalisay,” she added. 

Julia played Mara Silang in the show. She appeared in the final scene of the series as she reunited with Coco's Cardo Dalisay. 

RELATED: 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

COCO MARTIN

JULIA MONTES
