Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez is a 'patola' on social media

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 3:17pm
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV, file

MANILA, Philippines — As one of the most popular candidates at the recently-concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant, Chelsea Fernandez was a shoo-in for one of the four crowns.

Though it was not apparent which one it would be, fans and supporters simply knew she would take home one. And she did!

The Tacloban City representative was proclaimed the national winner of the Globe crown, with the Philippines' Maureen Montagne holding the current title. 

"I will be leaving na po next month, probably in the last week of September. I'm kind of pressured to do a back-to-back win. But I'll gladly give it my all for the country."

When asked if she'd prefer competing in a cold or a tropical country, the Mass Communications graduate said she wouldn't mind the cold this time.

"Lamigin talaga ako but I'm excited to travel to Europe and meet the other contestants for the crown. After all, it's my first time to travel outside the Philippines."

Her advocacy, Chelsea Cares, is close to the things she believes in. She hopes to create a documentary on people she, through an organization she supports, had helped during the height of the pandemic. The organization is called DIWA, a non-profit agency aiming for the welfare of jeepney drivers - a sector much hit by the pandemic because they weren't allowed to ply the streets during the duration of the lockdowns.

During the media tour after coronation night, we also asked her what she thinks about social media. According to her, she does not mind being a "patola" or someone who fires back at other Internet users — but only to "rescue" her loved ones from potential threats.

"It is a double-edged sword. It can help but also destroy. But if fake news is circulated online, and if I know the truth about it, I'll engage myself in the conversation to correct the falsity. And if it happens to attack a family member or a friend, I will also engage myself in the conversation to help and rescue my loved ones from the virtual mess."

To aspiring beauty queens, Chelsea has this piece of advice: "Find people who will believe in you. And be more mature to handle things on your own."

Should Chelsea be successful in her bid to win a back-to-back Globe crown for the country, it would be the country's fourth - after wins by Maricar Balagtas in 2001 (with the former pageant co-owners in Turkey), Ann Colis in 2015, and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

The 2022 Miss Globe final show will unfold in the youth center of Europe - Tirana, Albania - on October 15 (October 16 in Manila). Stay tuned for time of show's livestream airing.

