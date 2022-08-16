'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

MANILA, Philippines — TV host KC Montero defended his "Lunch Out Loud" co-host Alex Gonzaga over the alleged call out of Matteo Guidicelli.

In his Twitter account, KC said that Matteo's statement on the show was clearly a joke, but some social media users edited the video.

"So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning," he said.

"It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile Alex Gonzaga is being bashed (with) this," he added.

Matteo and Alex trended online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.

Social media users said that Matteo called out Alex on TV5 noontime show "Lunch Out Loud" last Thursday after she always brought up Matteo's ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador in her punchlines.

"Pasensiya na po, may konting mensahe po ako sa mga 'Tropang LOL' especially sa 'yo, Alex. Pinaniganipan ko 'to kagabi, sabi ko sa sarili ko at nag-pray ako, 'Lex, tigilan na natin ang pagbiro natin sa mga asawa natin dahil... mga ex na 'yan, e, tapos na 'yan," Matteo said.

"Maawa naman tayo kay Konsehal at sa asawa ko dahil kagabi umiyak na ako dahil sa 'yo..." he continued.

"Bakit ka umiyak sa akin, ano ang ginawa ko?" Alex responded.

“Dahil nasasaktan ako para sa asawa ko, tigilan na natin... Siyempre nai-stress din yung editor natin sa taas," said Matteo, husband of popstar Sarah Geronimo.

The circulating video clip, however, was cut.

