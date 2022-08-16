^

Entertainment

'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 3:58pm
'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'
Actor and TV host KC Montero
Philstar.com / Seph Asong, file

MANILA, Philippines — TV host KC Montero defended his "Lunch Out Loud" co-host Alex Gonzaga over the alleged call out of Matteo Guidicelli. 

In his Twitter account, KC said that Matteo's statement on the show was clearly a joke, but some social media users edited the video. 

"So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning," he said. 

"It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile Alex Gonzaga is being bashed (with) this," he added. 

Matteo and Alex trended online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.

Social media users said that Matteo called out Alex on TV5 noontime show "Lunch Out Loud" last Thursday after she always brought up Matteo's ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador in her punchlines. 

"Pasensiya na po, may konting mensahe po ako sa mga 'Tropang LOL' especially sa 'yo, Alex. Pinaniganipan ko 'to kagabi, sabi ko sa sarili ko at nag-pray ako, 'Lex, tigilan na natin ang pagbiro natin sa mga asawa natin dahil... mga ex na 'yan, e, tapos na 'yan," Matteo said. 

"Maawa naman tayo kay Konsehal at sa asawa ko dahil kagabi umiyak na ako dahil sa 'yo..." he continued. 

"Bakit ka umiyak sa akin, ano ang ginawa ko?" Alex responded. 

“Dahil nasasaktan ako para sa asawa ko, tigilan na natin... Siyempre nai-stress din yung editor natin sa taas," said Matteo, husband of popstar Sarah Geronimo.

The circulating video clip, however, was cut. 

RELATED: Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

ALEX GONZAGA

KC MONTERO

MATTEO GUIDICELLI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023
Exclusive

Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
play
Exclusive

Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The long-running show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" capped off seven years of jam-packed action with thousands of viewers tuning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Actress Heart Evangelista's hand-painted toy collectibles are reportedly almost sold-out days before their scheduled release...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao wrote a cryptic post using Final Fantasy X language Al Bhed. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor Tom Holland will be stepping away from the web for a little while — not his popular "Spider-Man" role but...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang nakaka-frustrate': John Prats recalls love team breakup with Heart Evangelista

'Sobrang nakaka-frustrate': John Prats recalls love team breakup with Heart Evangelista

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor John Prats opened up on his career after his love team with Heart Evangelista was disbanded. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with