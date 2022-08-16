^

'Sobrang nakaka-frustrate': John Prats recalls love team breakup with Heart Evangelista

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 2:46pm
John Prats and Heart Evangelista in 'My First Romance'
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor John Prats opened up on his career after his love team with Heart Evangelista was disbanded. 

John and Heart were among the successful love teams of the Kapamilya channel. The love team produced different TV shows and movies such as “Trip,” “My First Romance” and “Ang Tanging Ina,” to name a few.
 
"After that era, 'yun na 'yung time na sobrang I felt bumagsak 'yung career ko. Noong naghiwalay kami ni Heart, ang show ko na lang noong time na 'yun is, before kasi 'di ba may 'ASAP' and 'ASAP Fanatic'?" John said in his YouTube interview with Bianca Gonzalez.  

"So, 'yun nalang ang show ko before, sobrang liit na ng [talent fee] ko. Once a week lang ako nakikita and nagtratrabaho," he added.

John admitted that he was frustrated that time after seeing Heart’s career back then. 

“Sobrang nakaka-frustrate kasi nakikita mo 'yung dating ka-love team mo na ang ganda ng career, tapos ikaw, parang siyempre, feeling mo na walang plano sa iyo, parang ano 'yung gagawin ko to reinvent myself?" he said. 

John said that entering the reality TV series "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition" was his “second chance” at showbiz. 

"Huwag kayong mag-settle kung ano 'yung meron. You just have to think kung ano pa 'yung puwede mong gawin at kung ano pa 'yung growth na puwede mo ma-achieve, doon ka," he said. 

John also revealed in the same interview that he almost transferred to GMA-7 to be able to provide more for his family.

“Nu'ng nagkaroon na ako ng family — buntis na si Liv (Isabel Oli) noon — na-realize namin na parang hindi enough 'yung twice a week taping para ma-sustain, or mabigay 'yung needs ng family mo,” John said. 

“And then, I was about to transfer (to GMA). Tapos, the next day, Tita Cory found out, pinigilan niya ako nu'ng nalaman niya,” he added.

HEART EVANGELISTA AND JOHN PRATS
