'Classic': Janella Salvador says Cherie Gil's Valentina is her favorite

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that Cherie Gil’s portrayal of Darna’s greatest villain Valentina is her favorite.

Janella, who is playing Valentina in ABS-CBN’s “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” said at a recent press conference of the series that Cherie’s portrayal is classic.

“Hindi ko nasubaybayan o nakapanood ng madami pero I researched. Ang favorite portrayal ko is by the late Miss Cherie Gil. It’s very classic. Ang galing niya. Of course, the others are also amazing,” she said.

Janella said playing the character is one of the most challenging roles for her.

"Una sa lahat, siyempre iconic nga siya and pinaghandaan ko talaga siya. It's one of the most challenging roles that I've ever had to portray kasi nga napaka-complicated niya," she said.

