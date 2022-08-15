Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga trended online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.

Social media users said that Matteo called out Alex on TV5 noontime show "Lunch Out Loud" last Thursday after she always brought up Matteo's ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador in her punchlines.

"Pasensiya na po, may konting mensahe po ako sa mga 'Tropang LOL' especially sa 'yo, Alex. Pinaniganipan ko 'to kagabi, sabi ko sa sarili ko at nag-pray ako, 'Lex, tigilan na natin ang pagbiro natin sa mga asawa natin dahil... mga ex na 'yan, e, tapos na 'yan," Matteo said.

"Maawa naman tayo kay Konsehal at sa asawa ko dahil kagabi umiyak na ako dahil sa 'yo..." he continued.

respeto kase kailangan hindi lahat ginagawang joke.. pic.twitter.com/sA6qOYVOKC — ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????ll STREAM DUYAN (@Wicafromthetop) August 11, 2022

"Bakit ka umiyak sa akin, ano ang ginawa ko?" Alex responded.

“Dahil nasasaktan ako para sa asawa ko, tigilan na natin... Siyempre nai-stress din yung editor natin sa taas," said Matteo, husband of popstar Sarah Geronimo.

The circulating video clip, however, was cut.

“So, Tropang LOL, irespeto natin mga asawa natin at mag-usap na lang tayo tungkol sa," Matteo said, then turned to Alex and added, "... kuko mo!"

"Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, skrrt!" Matteo said at the camera.

In an interview with News5 aired last Friday, Matteo explained that his punchline was cut on air, so he wanted to clarify his statement.

“There’s a lot of people that say negative things about her (Alex Gonzaga). I just want to clear the air and everything. 'Tropang LOL' is an entertainment show and clips were coming out, naputol siya, without the punchline in the end e... na let’s joke around your toenails, Alex,” said Matteo.

Prior to this, Matteo and Alex made quips about their ex-lovers. Alex, now married to politician Mikee Morada, was in a relationship with former Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano.

RELATED: 'Proud husband': Matteo Guidicelli pens birthday message to Sarah Geronimo