^

Entertainment

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 8:04am
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga
Screengrab from 'Tropang LOL,' Brightlight Productions

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga trended online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.

Social media users said that Matteo called out Alex on TV5 noontime show "Lunch Out Loud" last Thursday after she always brought up Matteo's ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador in her punchlines. 

"Pasensiya na po, may konting mensahe po ako sa mga 'Tropang LOL' especially sa 'yo, Alex. Pinaniganipan ko 'to kagabi, sabi ko sa sarili ko at nag-pray ako, 'Lex, tigilan na natin ang pagbiro natin sa mga asawa natin dahil... mga ex na 'yan, e, tapos na 'yan," Matteo said. 

"Maawa naman tayo kay Konsehal at sa asawa ko dahil kagabi umiyak na ako dahil sa 'yo..." he continued. 

"Bakit ka umiyak sa akin, ano ang ginawa ko?" Alex responded. 

“Dahil nasasaktan ako para sa asawa ko, tigilan na natin... Siyempre nai-stress din yung editor natin sa taas," said Matteo, husband of popstar Sarah Geronimo.

The circulating video clip, however, was cut. 

“So, Tropang LOL, irespeto natin mga asawa natin at mag-usap na lang tayo tungkol sa," Matteo said, then turned to Alex and added, "... kuko mo!"

"Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, skrrt!" Matteo said at the camera. 

In an interview with News5 aired last Friday, Matteo explained that his punchline was cut on air, so he wanted to clarify his statement.

“There’s a lot of people that say negative things about her (Alex Gonzaga). I just want to clear the air and everything. 'Tropang LOL' is an entertainment show and clips were coming out, naputol siya, without the punchline in the end e... na let’s joke around your toenails, Alex,” said Matteo.

Prior to this, Matteo and Alex made quips about their ex-lovers. Alex, now married to politician Mikee Morada, was in a relationship with former Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano.

RELATED'Proud husband': Matteo Guidicelli pens birthday message to Sarah Geronimo

ALEX GONZAGA

MATTEO GUIDICELLI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kindly unfollow po for your own peace of mind': Sunshine Cruz addresses bashers

'Kindly unfollow po for your own peace of mind': Sunshine Cruz addresses bashers

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz fired back at bashers who nitpick what she wears.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi, Janine&rsquo;s Sleep With Me takes a look at LGBTQ, PWD issues

Lovi, Janine’s Sleep With Me takes a look at LGBTQ, PWD issues

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez are “happy and grateful” after bagging the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Revenge trip culminates in Spain

Revenge trip culminates in Spain

By Pat-P Daza | 9 hours ago
As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” This will be the second to the last “chapter”...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Hitmakers and Pops hold Manila shows after &lsquo;sold-out&rsquo; US tour

The Hitmakers and Pops hold Manila shows after ‘sold-out’ US tour

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
The recent US concert tour of The Hitmakers — Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera, Nonoy Zuñiga and Marco Sison —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe pageant partner backs new rule allowing moms, wives to compete

Miss Universe pageant partner backs new rule allowing moms, wives to compete

By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
The recent announcement made by Miss Universe Organization allowing mothers and married women to compete beginning in 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS and Busan&rsquo;s all-out bid for World Expo 2030

BTS and Busan’s all-out bid for World Expo 2030

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Busan, the second largest city in South Korea, is going all-out in its bid to host the World Expo 2030. What better way to...
Entertainment
fbtw
FPJ&rsquo;s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
The end of an era.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with