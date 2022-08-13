Anne Curtis leads Prime Video’s star-studded arrival in Philippines

Since Anne Curtis took a nearly three-year hiatus from the entertainment scene to give way to motherhood, she has slowly returned to the showbiz grind.

Last June, Anne staged her comeback concert, the highly successful Luv Anne, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

Two weeks before that concert, Anne returned to her hosting stint on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime, although she agreed to a twice-weekly appearance in the daily noontime show. The actress admitted she will soon return to acting, too.

“I’m slowly getting there. I think acting is the next thing I want to do with this comeback,” asserted Anne.

The reason Anne waited for more than two years to make a comeback is that Dahlia is bigger now and getting active. “She has classes,” the mom shared. “So, I can do (It’s) Showtime while she’s doing her class.”

“She has her social life. She can independently play. Her Papa (Erwan Heussaff) is also going to the office now. There’s a kind of normalcy that’s slowly coming back. But the advantage of the lockdown, it really gave me the opportunity to just focus on being a mom and a wife,” she added.

A mix of both French and Filipino style of parenting is being practiced by Anne and Erwan on their Dahlia.

“There’s an understanding between Erwan and I,” Anne disclosed.

“Even when we talk to her, we use Tagalog, French and English. Sometimes, she adapted the Anne Curtis style of talking. ‘Can I upo (sit) here?’ Hahaha!”

Expectedly, Anne got parenting tips from her mom. “The best parenting tip I’ve gotten from my mom is that she told me I will have my own, unique journey when it comes to parenting. It will not always be right, but it’s the right way for me. It won’t be perfect in other people’s eyes, but it’s my journey with motherhood.”

Facing a live audience for the arrival of the streaming service, Prime Video, initially gave Anne the jitters. For somebody who has been in showbiz for more than two decades, Anne herself was surprised why she felt nervous when she emerged on the stage. Her voice was even cracking when she addressed the audience.

“It’s all part of coming back into this world again,” Anne maintained. “Now, we just opened ourselves to a live audience on (It’s) Showtime. So, it’s all kind of new again to me.”

Staying at home for a long while, Anne got hooked on Prime Video series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a widely-followed period comedy.

“It’s super funny and it has a strong female lead (Rachel Brosnahan),” Anne said. “The amazing outfits and wardrobe are all nice. When you watch the series, as an actress, it makes me super inspired to do a period (series).”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with John Krasinski is “so intense” for Anne. “I was watching it during the lockdown in Australia, right after giving birth,” she said. “While Dahlia is sleeping, that’s when Erwan and I will bond.

“The Boys, meanwhile, is a different take on superheroes, which is rather dark fantasy. I love their storytelling and the cinematography is really, really great.”

Anne also plans to binge-watch the Amazon Prime Video original movie series, The Summer I Turn Pretty, where a girl is caught between two brothers.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Filipino content that might be seen on Prime Video soon, Anne believes Filipinos want to watch something that will make them forget about their problems.

“They love getting lost in a different world,” she said. “Filipinos love all genres, like drama, good comedy, rom-com and action.”

She continued, “There’s really a market for all Filipinos. So, any genre will work. Even the documentary. People are now watching documentaries, something which my husband specializes in. Storytelling about Filipino culture. So, I think, it’s great that we now have a platform to be able to do that.”

Prime Video is taking the stage to reintroduce themselves, according to Anne. “It’s so worth the wait because the world is now looking at Asia, Prime Video is now looking at Asia, the Philippines especially. Not only for artists but also for the audience,” she said.

“We’re known globally as one of the most engaged and enthusiastic cultures when it comes to entertainment and the arts. Prime Video sees us and wants us to get access to a variety of top-tier digital content, as well as feeding our endless appetite for telling stories — finally, with exciting movies and shows.”