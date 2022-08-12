^

Iza Calzado pregnant with 1st baby at 40

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 10:55am
Iza Calzado pregnant with 1st baby at 40
Iza Calzado showing her baby bump in an image posted on Instagram on August 122, 2022.
Iza Calzado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado is pregnant with her first child with husband Ben Wintle. 

In her Instagram account, Iza posted a photo of her showing her baby bump to mark her 40th birthday. 

“They say life begins at 40. So I had all these big plans for my for 40th year on Earth as it also coincides with my 20th year in the industry. I already completed a few of the exciting projects lined up for me and there were a few dream projects in the pipeline. I was ready to usher in this new chapter in my life,” Iza wrote. 

“Then you came along. Unexpectedly. You may not have been in my immediate plans but I instinctively knew that this was THE plan,” she added. 

Iza said she humbly accepts the new chapter of her life. 

“In my forty years I have come to discern when God is steering me to a different direction. A path I may not have thought of yet it always turns out to be the best for me. So now, I surrender to His will with no resistance,” she said. 

“God’s plans are always far greater than mine and I humbly accept this new chapter of my life with a heart filled with gratitude, casting all my fears and worries aside and simply trusting in the divine timing and wisdom of life. Something deep inside me knows that you will propel me to greater heights to soar higher than ever before in ways I cannot even begin to imagine. You will give me THE WHY, THE PURPOSE, THE DIRECTION in life, and I embrace you in my life as we build, along with Ben — your dad, a FAMILY!” she added. 

She thanked God for giving her a “great miracle.”

“As a character of mine said in a film, ‘In love there is no fear.’ So I will choose to live each day giving life to you vibrating from this frequency — LOVE,” she said. 

“They were right. Life does begin at 40. Simply put, your life begins as your mother turns forty. To know that life is growing inside me is great miracle. You are my miracle. You are my guiding light. Thank You, Lord, for the most beautiful birthday gift. Our ABUNDANCE,” she added. 

RELATED: 2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer
 

