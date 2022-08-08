Regine Velasquez officially replaces Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez has now officially replaced Karla Estrada as one of the hosts on the ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

In Monday's episode of the program, Regine thanked Karla for hosting the show for six years.

“Gusto rin nating magpasalamat siyempre kay Momshie Karla, who’s been with ‘Magandang Buhay’ for six years,” Regine said.

"She has become part of the show so thank you very much and happy anniversary to you also. Siyempre, bahagi talaga siya ng 'Magandang Buhay,’" she added.

Regine became the guest host of the program after Karla filed a leave of absence when she ran as a representative of a partylist in the recent national elections.

“Actually, kinakabahan ako. Hindi ko alam. Pang-ilang beses ko na dito, but for some reason, since I’m officially going to be part of 'Magandang Buhay' today, I’m so nervous. Kabadong-kabado talaga ako,” she said.

“Excited ako, siyempre, very excited, but I’m just a little nervous. I don’t know why. Pero siguro kasi kasama 'yun ng kapag naging host ka, there’s a certain responsibility. But I’m happy. I’m very, very happy to be part of the family of 'Magandang Buhay,'" she added.

The show’s other hosts, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, said that having Regine as their official co-host is the best gift "Magandang Buhay" received while celebrating its sixth anniversary this year. —Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

