^

Entertainment

Rapper Boss Toyo flexes fit body

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 4:40pm
Rapper Boss Toyo flexes fit body
Rapper Jayson Luzadas or more popularly known as Boss Toyo.
Jayson Luzadas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, showed off his fitness transformation, saying it is better to be healthy than unfit. 

On his Facebook account, Toyo showed before and after photos of him showing his transformation. 

"Sige nga dadbod o hot bod," he said. 

"Sabi ng iba gusto daw nila malalaki tyan pero di yan totoo pramis. Mas maigi maging healthy kesa unfit," he added. 

He also gave a shout out to his fitness coach.  

"Coach Darell Gonzales. Gym PSP Phoebus Apollo Samson. Splash Cave," he said. 

When asked for his advice on how to achieve one's fitness goal, Toyo told Philstar.com that it is all about dedication. 

“Walang madali sa mundo. Lahat kailangang paghirapan. 'Pag may gusto ka, kelangan paghirapan mo at bigyan mo ng panahon at dedikasyon,” he said. 

Toyo is the host and producer of "Pinoy Pawnstars," a hit online show that aims to honor Filipino artists. 

“Ginawa ko 'yon para bigyan ng halaga ‘yong mga gamit ng mga local artists natin. Kahit sapatos lang nila 'yan o ano, may value 'yan kasi pinaghirapan naman nila 'yung celebrity status nila dito sa Pilipinas,” he told Philstar.com in a recent interview. 

“Ginawa ko talaga si 'Pinoy Pawnstar' para sa mga local artists natin. Kasi they worked hard kung ano man sila, so kailangang bigyan natin ng halaga 'yung mga gamit nila. Kumbaga hindi lang ibang bansa 'yung pinapahalagahan katulad ng gamit ni Michael Jordan,” he added.

RELATED: 'Pinoy Pawnstars' launched to honor Filipino artists
 

RAPPER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Regine Velasquez officially replaces Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'

Regine Velasquez officially replaces Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'

By Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez has now officially replaced Karla Estrada as one of the hosts on the ABS-CBN morning talk...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson accuses ex-husband Victor Consunji of cheating

Maggie Wilson accuses ex-husband Victor Consunji of cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Model Maggie Wilson accused her estranged husband Victor Consunji of cheating while they are still in a relationship.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jaya's house in US burned down; family all safe

Jaya's house in US burned down; family all safe

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Singer Jaya assured her fans that she and her family are all safe after their US house got burned. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'

'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos admitted that she's nervous to take on the iconic role of Elsa in the script-reading of the classic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bullet Train' speeds to top of North America box office

'Bullet Train' speeds to top of North America box office

9 hours ago
Sony's "Bullet Train," the last major studio release of the summer, sped to solid ticket sales of $30.1 million this weekend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with