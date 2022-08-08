Rapper Boss Toyo flexes fit body

Rapper Jayson Luzadas or more popularly known as Boss Toyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, showed off his fitness transformation, saying it is better to be healthy than unfit.

On his Facebook account, Toyo showed before and after photos of him showing his transformation.

"Sige nga dadbod o hot bod," he said.

"Sabi ng iba gusto daw nila malalaki tyan pero di yan totoo pramis. Mas maigi maging healthy kesa unfit," he added.

He also gave a shout out to his fitness coach.

"Coach Darell Gonzales. Gym PSP Phoebus Apollo Samson. Splash Cave," he said.

When asked for his advice on how to achieve one's fitness goal, Toyo told Philstar.com that it is all about dedication.

“Walang madali sa mundo. Lahat kailangang paghirapan. 'Pag may gusto ka, kelangan paghirapan mo at bigyan mo ng panahon at dedikasyon,” he said.

Toyo is the host and producer of "Pinoy Pawnstars," a hit online show that aims to honor Filipino artists.

“Ginawa ko 'yon para bigyan ng halaga ‘yong mga gamit ng mga local artists natin. Kahit sapatos lang nila 'yan o ano, may value 'yan kasi pinaghirapan naman nila 'yung celebrity status nila dito sa Pilipinas,” he told Philstar.com in a recent interview.

“Ginawa ko talaga si 'Pinoy Pawnstar' para sa mga local artists natin. Kasi they worked hard kung ano man sila, so kailangang bigyan natin ng halaga 'yung mga gamit nila. Kumbaga hindi lang ibang bansa 'yung pinapahalagahan katulad ng gamit ni Michael Jordan,” he added.

