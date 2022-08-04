Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano nominated as Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano on the set of teen romance series "He's Into Her."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are both nominated as Outstanding Asian Star for this year's Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

In Star Cinema's Instagram account, the film outfit announced that the "He's Into Her" stars were nominated in the prestigous award-giving body.

"So proud of our #DonBelle. Congratulations, @donny and @belle_mariano for being nominated as Outstanding Asian Star 2022 at the Seoul International Drama Awards!" Star Cinema captioned the post,

SDA is an annual award ceremony based in Seoul, South Korea, which honors excellence in television drama productions worldwide.

According to the SDA, the Asia Star Award recognizes male and female actors from Asian countries Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The winners will be awarded in Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in Seoul, to be broadcast on KBS 2TV on September 22.

