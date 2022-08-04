^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano nominated as Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 10:07am
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano nominated as Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano on the set of teen romance series "He's Into Her."
@belle_mariano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are both nominated as Outstanding Asian Star for this year's Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA). 

In Star Cinema's Instagram account, the film outfit announced that the "He's Into Her" stars were nominated in the prestigous award-giving body. 

"So proud of our #DonBelle. Congratulations, @donny and @belle_mariano for being nominated as Outstanding Asian Star 2022 at the Seoul International Drama Awards!" Star Cinema captioned the post,

SDA is an annual award ceremony based in Seoul, South Korea, which honors excellence in television drama productions worldwide.

According to the SDA, the Asia Star Award recognizes male and female actors from Asian countries Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.  

The winners will be awarded in Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in Seoul, to be broadcast on KBS 2TV on September 22.

RELATED'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan

BELLE MARIANO

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comediennes K Brosas and Pokwang sustained minor injuries after involving in a car accident in Dallas, Texas recently.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained

Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Giselle Sanchez attempted to explain her decision to portray the late former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained

Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Giselle Sanchez attempted to explain her decision to portray the late former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
How Nadine Lustre found love in Siargao

How Nadine Lustre found love in Siargao

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Nadine Lustre is glowing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven Peralejo is Ian Veneracion&rsquo;s &lsquo;sugar baby&rsquo; in Nanahimik Ang Gabi

Heaven Peralejo is Ian Veneracion’s ‘sugar baby’ in Nanahimik Ang Gabi

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Heaven Peralejo takes a departure from her usual “tweetums” roles in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach recalls humble beginnings in Binibini

Pia Wurtzbach recalls humble beginnings in Binibini

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Pia Wurtzbach looked back on her humble beginnings as a beauty queen and shared how the Binibini sisterhood helped her go...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-British artist beabadoobee announces Beatopia Tour 2022 in Manila
Partner

Filipino-British artist beabadoobee announces Beatopia Tour 2022 in Manila

22 hours ago
The concert is set to take place at New Frontier Theater on September 16, 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
'At least 'di pala siya baog': Jeric Raval on daughter AJ's rumored pregnancy

'At least 'di pala siya baog': Jeric Raval on daughter AJ's rumored pregnancy

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Action star Jeric Raval denied that his daughter AJ is pregnant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with