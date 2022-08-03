Filipino-British artist beabadoobee announces Beatopia Tour 2022 in Manila

Beatopia Tour 2022 Live in Manila is set to take place at New Frontier Theater on September 16. Tickets are on sale from August 10 at 10 a.m. onward, while Live Nation PH members can score tickets during the pre-sale on August 9, from 10 a.m to 11:59 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Live Nation is thrilled to announce the hotly anticipated Beatopia Tour 2022 to Manila of critically acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee. The concert is set to take place at New Frontier Theater on September 16.

beabadoobee’s brand new album "Beatopia" is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.

Housing the artist’s most impressive work to date, Beatopia marks a huge progression, in 14 songs she traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo and outright pop whilst remaining undeniably herself throughout.

beabadoobee will bring her first ever tour in Asia to 5 cities including Taipei, Manila, Seoul, Bangkok and Singapore.

