Kim Atienza apologizes, deletes controversial Monkeypox tweet

MANILA, Philippines — Host and news presenter Kim Atienza apologized for his controversial, now-deleted July 30 tweet on Monkeypox. He added that he is not a homophobe and he loves his gay friends.

"Chicken pox is less severe and the virus is airborne. Monkey pox is sexually transmitted, usually M to M. #kuyakimanona," read the deleted tweet.

Several netizens were able to screenshot the controversial tweet and has called out Atienza. This prompted him to post a series of tweets that repeatedly apologized over his faux pas. He also tweeted and cited pieces of information on the dreaded disease.

"My deepest apologies to those that were affected by my tweet. Some of the things I said were ambiguous and caused a lot of hurt especially to members of the LGBTQ community," Atienza tweeted.

He also followed it up with a clarification.

"...I am also wrong in saying it's usually spread M to M. Monkeypox can be spread by any person regardless of gender. M to F F to F," he added.

The Department of Health confirmed the first monkeypox case in the Philippines last July 29. The 31-year-old patient arrived on July 19 and had a history of traveling to countries with Monkeypox cases.

