^

Entertainment

Kim Atienza apologizes, deletes controversial Monkeypox tweet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 4:36pm
Kim Atienza apologizes, deletes controversial Monkeypox tweet
Kim Atienza
Kim Atienza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host and news presenter Kim Atienza apologized for his controversial, now-deleted July 30 tweet on Monkeypox. He added that he is not a homophobe and he loves his gay friends. 

"Chicken pox is less severe and the virus is airborne. Monkey pox is sexually transmitted, usually M to M. #kuyakimanona," read the deleted tweet. 

Several netizens were able to screenshot the controversial tweet and has called out Atienza. This prompted him to post a series of tweets that repeatedly apologized over his faux pas. He also tweeted and cited pieces of information on the dreaded disease. 

"My deepest apologies to those that were affected by my tweet. Some of the things I said were ambiguous and caused a lot of hurt especially to members of the LGBTQ community," Atienza tweeted. 

He also followed it up with a clarification. 

"...I am also wrong in saying it's usually spread M to M. Monkeypox can be spread by any person regardless of gender. M to F  F to F," he added. 

The Department of Health confirmed the first monkeypox case in the Philippines last July 29. The 31-year-old patient arrived on July 19 and had a history of traveling to countries with Monkeypox cases. 

RELATED: Kim Atienza, pinutakti sa statement na ‘M to M’ ang monkeypox

KIM ATIENZA

MONKEYPOX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Ikaw na beneficiary ko': Ben&Ben on caring for family, loved ones

'Ikaw na beneficiary ko': Ben&Ben on caring for family, loved ones

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Members of OPM band Ben&Ben shared their thoughts on how to show care for their loved ones, drawing inspiration from their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray's trending Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings inspired by Pintados

Catriona Gray's trending Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings inspired by Pintados

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Those were not "plain" earrings that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wore at last Sunday's Binibining Pilipinas coronation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cory Aquino Mahjong scene: Giselle Sanchez responds to backlash

Cory Aquino Mahjong scene: Giselle Sanchez responds to backlash

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Actress Giselle Sanchez marked Cory’s death anniversary by explaining why she accepted to portray the former president...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Taberna denies receiving Marcos money for daughter's medical bills

Anthony Taberna denies receiving Marcos money for daughter's medical bills

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Anthony Taberna thumbed down rumors that he received financial help from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray assured the public that she and co-host, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with