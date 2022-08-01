^

'Hindi kami close': AJ Raval distances from sister Vanessa after controversy with 'unattractive rapper'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 3:11pm
Sexy actress AJ Raval
Viva / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval distanced herself from sister Vanessa after the latter made an accusation against a certain rapper that turned out to be scripted. 

In her Facebook account, AJ said she’s speaking in behalf of her family that is being dragged regarding the circulating issue involving Vanessa.

“Please stop dragging my name in this issue that I have nothing to do with. Especially my father na umaako ng pressure dahil sa name na dala ni Vanessa. We may share the ‘Raval’ name, pero hindi ko siya nakasamang lumaki. Hindi rin kami close,” AJ said.  

“We are very civil 'pag nagkikita at times. But there is nothing special about it, dahil mas close ako sa mga kapatid ko sa nakalakihan kong mother (Holiday), yung mga brother and sister ko sa kanya ang nakasama ko lumaki and not with Vanessa,” she added. 

AJ grew up with her stepmother, Holiday, the legal wife of her father, action star Jeric Raval. Her biological mother is '90s sexy star Alyssa Alvarez. 

AJ apologized to the hiphop community for the issue, saying they have nothing to do with it. 

“We are utterly affected about the circulating issue kahit wala kaming kinalaman. Again, we have nothing to do with it. Labas kaming lahat sa issues ni Vanessa. Ganoon din sa akin. Labas din po lahat ng family members sa bawat issue na dumadating sa akin. Ako na po himihingi (sic) ng pasensya sa lahat ng naapektuhan at na damage lalo na sa HipHop industry,” she said. 

Vanessa trended online after she called out an "unattractive rapper" who she said is trying to get into her pants. 

She, however, said that it was all scripted after Skusta Clee dared her to name the rapper. 

“Scripted lahat! Pinlano gumawa ng kwento. Sumugal lang sa mga taong mahal ko sa buhay. Pero bandang huli talo. PATAWAD SA LAHAT,” she wrote on Facebook. 

