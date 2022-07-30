^

Zoren Legaspi shares video of Cassy's 'mysterious' visitor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 6:00pm
Zoren Legaspi shares video of Cassy's 'mysterious' visitor
Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi
Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Zoren Legaspi exposed his daughter, Cassy's visitor on social media. 

In his Instagram account, Zoren posted a video with a visitor who looked like Darren Espanto on July 28. 

"@cassy sino itong D WHO…. last night. Shhhhhhh," Zoren wrote in the caption. 

Darren posted his and Cassy's selfie on his Instagram Stories on July 27. 

Cassy reposted it with the caption "Surprise visit from this one."

Fans of the two young stars, who collectively call the pair CassRen, left messages of support and appreciation on Zoren's post. 

RELATED: Cassy Legaspi goes solo in GMA thanksgiving gala
 

