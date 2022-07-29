Sen. Imee Marcos on Maid in MalacaNang: We’re not revising anything

Sen. Imee at the first SONA of her brother, President Bongbong Marcos.

Sen. Imee Marcos said that they are “not revising anything” in the controversial dramedy Maid in Malacañang.

According to the synopsis, the upcoming Vivamax movie tells the story of the last 72 hours of the Marcoses inside the Palace, as narrated by a “reliable source,” before they flew to Hawaii during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

“Ito ay kwento lamang ng nalalaman namin from our point of view,” commented Imee in a virtual call when asked for her reaction on the alleged historical distortion and revisionism of the film. “Wala kaming binabago sa sinasabi nila. Nilalahad lang namin yung alam namin. Yun lang (We are not changing anything. We are just simply stating what we know. That’s it). We’re not revising anything. It’s total inaccurate to say that.”

Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga and Ella Cruz as siblings Imee, Bongbong and Irene Marcos.

“We are simply explaining in this film to some degree kung ano yung mga pangyayari in the last three days. Palagay ko may karapatan naman ang Pilipino, ang sambayanan na malaman kung ano ang nangyayari sa loob ng Palasyo nung mga panahon na yun. (I think the Filipinos have the right to know what had happened in the Palace during that time),” she furthered.

Karla Estrada, Elizabeth Oropesa and Beverly Salviejo are the ‘maids in Malacañang.

Directed by Darryl Yap, Maid in Malacañang stars Cesar Montano as former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Ruffa Gutierrez as former First Lady Imelda Marcos, Diego Loyzaga as Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM), Cristine Reyes as Imee and Ella Cruz as Irene Marcos. They are joined by Karla Estrada, Elizabeth Oropesa, Beverly Salviejo, as the three maids in Malacañang, and Lana Puda as Aimee Marcos.

“For me and my family, panahon na na magkwento rin kami kung anong nangyari sa Malacañang, yung nalalaman natin. Hindi natin binabago ang katotohanan, dinadagdagan lamang ng kaalaman namin,” continued Imee.

Cesar Montano and Ruffa Gutierrez as former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and First Lady Imelda Marcos.

She added that she is “very excited” for the film, the theatrical release date of which has been moved to Aug. 3. “We should have an entertaining, fun-filled and controversy-laden movie,” Sen. Imee said. “I’m not looking for controversy but unfortunately there would have to be some truths told and some lies debunked finally.”

Recently, Ella drew flak for her “history is like tsismis” remark as mentioned in The STAR entertainment columnist MJ Marfori’s article. The full quote read, “It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so, hindi natin alam what is the real history. Andoon na iyong idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we’re here alive at may kanya-kanyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion.”

Meanwhile, Cesar considered this project as a “great blessing” because he will be working with his son, Diego, for the first time.

“I am happy and excited to work with my son, finally. Magkakatrabaho na kaming dalawa,” he shared. “Ito nakita ko sa paglaki ko si President Ferdinand Marcos. Nalaman ko din nandudun din ako during nung pag-alis nila. Hindi pumasok sa aking panaginip o isipan na ako (ang gaganap) sa character na ito in this film.”

The 59-year-old actor also admitted that he missed filming after not doing any for more than two years because of the pandemic. Aside from Maid in Malacañang, Cesar did another project called The Blood Brothers in which he is the lead star, director and co-producer.

“I’ve been dying for this moment (to happen),” remarked Diego. “It has finally arrived. I think everything happened for a reason. Of course, I’m so excited to be working with my dad. Like what he said earlier, we are excited. At the same time, hindi rin on a small platform kami first magsasama, we’re playing the late President and the (current) President.”