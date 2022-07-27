Mr. C: OPM industry still losing to â€˜imported music,â€™ needs to reassess

Mr. C: OPM industry still losing to ‘imported music,’ needs to reassess

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab (also known as Mr. C) has urged music industry professionals and leaders to reassess the direction where they want to take the career paths of the Filipino artists making waves in today’s music scene.

While noting the distinct style of the new generation of artists as compared to their generation, he said that one can learn from each other to proceed with the common goal of “conquering the world” through Filipino music.

“Hindi na namin kayang makipag one-on-one with the younger composers,” he admitted during a media tour at Calatagan South Beach (CaSoBe) in Batangas. “First of all, today’s style of music is style nila. I mean, yung kanilang sinasabi sa music nila, yung mga nuances ng music nila, it’s theirs. Hindi namin magagawa yung mga ginagawa nila kasi iba yung isip namin.”

“I want to say this to all the professionals, that’s the way things are. We have to accept (it),” he furthered. “To be honest, meron akong alam na hindi nila alam eh. I have experiences na hindi nila na-experience.

“Pero patas dahil meron din silang experience na hindi namin na-experience. So in this world, where we move around, everything’s fair but you really have to understand, ‘Kung nasaan ka? Ano ba yung iyong position ngayon? (Where are you? What’s your position now?)’”

KZ Tandingan.

Dominating the world with Filipino music was their “dream from the get-go,” he stated. “We want to conquer the world because the world is open for new talents. But we were always… We need to conduct workshops, meetings of music leaders, music writers because we really need to assess, ‘Where are we now? Where do we want to bring our music?”

“From the start, we would always say that we have the best singers, best musicians (but) lahat sila nasa barko, nasa bars and restaurants,” he observed. “All hardware but the software is absent. Nasaan yung music ng Filipino? It is important for us because even here in the Philippines, laging talo ang Filipino music compared to imported music.”

Delving into the business side of music, he commented, “Maraming lumalabas na pera remitted outside of the country because we like the music of other people, from the other countries. Because we do that, hindi natin alam yung use of that music, may bayad lahat yun.”

“As of now, talo pa rin tayo maybe I don’t know 75 percent imported, 25 percent local music. Ang collections 75 percent lumalabas, 25 percent ang natitira dito. What does this mean? Ang hirap bumangon, ang hirap pantayan mga kalaban from other countries,” he said and added, “I think we need to sit down and really decide.”

Prior to the contemporary groups of singers that emerged today, he mentioned earlier bands, such as The Nailclippers and Smokey Mountain, as sing-and-dance ensembles who have long been performing abroad. The latter “decided to stop because they felt that they are getting older,” he shared.

Mr. C cited Morissette, KZ Tandingan, Jona and Ben&Ben as great artists. He also recognized the P-pop boy band SB19. “SB19 sila yung nasa Korean side, sing and dance sila,” he said. “Ben&Ben, big hit, just pure music. It’s the music that they are doing. ‘Pag may narinig ako na kanta, alam ko agad na Ben&Ben yun. Their vocalist has a very distinct voice.”

Ben&Ben.

“Whatever they (SB19) do, (they are still considered as) Original Pilipino Music (artist) as long as they sing Filipino music… it still turns out to be very Filipino,” he commented.

Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre, Lara Maigue, Thyro, Davey Langit, and other notable musicians came from Elements Music Camp, he furthered.

The songwriting music camp was founded by Mr. C and other industry veterans.

Meanwhile, his advice to the fresh talents in the music industry is to “never stop.”

“Kasi eventually dun sila pupunta eh. Hindi silang pwedeng tumigil,” he added.

He also hopes to see a homegrown Filipino artist on the Billboard hit charts one day and is rooting for KZ. “Kasi pati yung attitude niya eh, iba. Makita niyo difference ‘pag ready for the peaking,” he noted. “But of course, katulad ng lahat meron din talagang tinatawag na luck.”

