Jaclyn Jose vows not to â€˜terrorizeâ€™ acting newcomers

Jaclyn Jose vows not to ‘terrorize’ acting newcomers

MANILA, Philippines — The Cannes-winning actress will always be helpful, ‘not selfish’ to newbies like Chloe Barreto, her co-star in the sexy thriller Tahan. She says, ‘When I talk to new stars, I always tell them (that) I was once there. The young stars are the next generation who can continue this industry. So, we will make their job easy so they can do well in showbiz.’

Essaying a “serial killer mom” for the first time is indeed a real challenge for multi-awarded actress Jaclyn Jose. That is the role she plays in her latest acting assignment, director Bobby Bonifacio Jr.’s dark, psychological, sexy thriller, Tahan.

“It was really difficult,” Jaclyn said about her role. “I get to take out the innards of the guys I kill. Then I throw them away. But my director helped me a lot in every detail of this project.

“He explained everything, that’s why I didn’t have a hard time. Of course, there were a lot of gory scenes. This is a suspense drama. Scary. But Bobby was always there to tell me what to do. All my co-actors were listening to him and following his instructions. He was very easy to work with.”

The role was totally shocking and unbelievable for Jaclyn. Tahan is written by Quinn Carillo, who coined the title from a mother’s plea to her child.

“I never thought a mother could do everything I did in this film,” she asserted. “There is a big revelation and twist in the end that will shock everyone. The writer’s mind was very imaginative to come up with that twist. The viewers need to watch out for that.”

Jaclyn found it hard to say “no” when Tahan was offered to her. As the domineering mother, Nora, Jaclyn doesn’t have qualms about tragically throwing her daughter into prostitution. Nora goes on a killing spree to save her daughter from abusive clients.

“You can’t say no to a good project,” Jaclyn insisted. “I believe in the project. Sobrang mysterious.”

Sexy star Chloe Barreto plays her daughter, Elise, in Tahan. JC Santos is the male lead. It is Jaclyn’s first time to work with Chloe, who is quiet, listens and absorbs every work that Bobby asks her to do.

“Her role is very difficult,” Jaclyn said of Chloe. “I can assure you, Chloe did the job well through Bobby’s guidance. Bilib ako sa bata. Quiet, concentrating, listening. I didn’t see her laughing off camera before the take. She is very focused on her work. I admire her. I call her anak.”

“Chloe is not hard to talk to. She is very quiet and (obedient). Chloe is very nice and very welcoming. I assured Bobby I will always help all the newcomers. I was once there. Wherever I am now, I will not be selfish to the next generation. I will always help them. For the industry to become better.

“Everybody on the set was so nice. They were asking me what else they needed to do. I told them, ‘Just be nice and work.’ I’m so glad I joined this film. I hope to work with these people again. Even the people behind the camera and everyone else. This is a very interesting film to watch.”

Although most of the young stars were understandably intimidated when it came to working with Jaclyn, the veteran actress wanted to erase that notion.

“When I talk to new stars, I always tell them, I was once there,” she maintained. “I will not terrorize the newcomers. The young stars are the next generation who can continue this industry. So we will make their job easy so they can do well in showbiz.

“We should be nice to them. They are the future of this industry. They will continue the work. So let’s not intimidate them. The ending of Tahan is a real revelation for Chloe to be a star of her own in the next film.”

Jaclyn agreed that Tahan is a mother’s longing for her children. “If you are a mother, you will not stop crying,” she explained. “You can’t stop a mother when she cries.

“When a mother misses her children, (in my case) Andi and my son (22-year-old Gwen), you just have to control and keep on loving. A mother cannot stop. She is consistently on the look out. Even when she’s sleeping, you cannot stop a mom when she cries.”

Jaclyn’s maternal instinct has been consistently making her worry about her two children, especially when the kids are both away from her. Daughter Andi Eigenmann resides in Siargao with her family, while son Gwen is finishing his studies in the US.

Gwen is the son of ‘90s band member Kenneth Ilagan, who was with True Faith. Music apparently rubbed off with Gwen, who released an album with his band, Suspiria Pink, under Ely Buendia’s record label, Offshore Music.

Jaclyn is presently in the US visiting her son. “I got to see my son and spent time with him,” she happily said. “Siguro naman sa haba-haba ng work that I’ve done, I deserve a little rest. But I will be coming home soon and I will be working again.

“That, nobody can take that away from me. Portraying a character, not characterizing. Habang buhay ko na ‘yang dadalhin — portraying a character. That is what I love most. That is what I’m blessed at.

“I’m going to be back soon and work again. I’m excited to do an indie film, a tele-serye or whatever work that will make me happy and comfortable.”