First-ever Filipino TikTok series to premiere on July 27

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' first-ever TikTok series, "52 Weeks," is set to premiere on July 27 on the video streaming site.

The series features TikTok star Queenay Mercado and "It’s Showtime" Ultimate Bidaman winner Jim Macapagal. Queenay has ove 12 million followers.

"Super happy po ako na naging part ako ng series na ‘to," Queenay said.

"Knowing na ito po ang kauna-unahang Filipino Tiktok series, I feel honored po talaga to be cast as leading lady. Para sa inyo po ang nakakakilig na series na ito. Sana po manood kayong lahat at patuloy na sumuporta sa akin," she added.

The 36-episode series is directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig and Puregold. It also features Derick Lauchengco, the reigning Misters of Filipinas Second Prince, and TikTok personality Herbie Cruz.

Set in the island of Cagbalete in Mauban, Quezon, “52 Weeks” follows the story of Mina, a bubbly and hopeless romantic who is a certified NBSB (No Boyfriend Since Birth). Determined to give Mina the love life she’s been missing out on, her best friends decide to look for the perfect boyfriend for her within 52 weeks.

“As online content continues to flourish, we want to further drive Puregold 'retailtainment' and connect with customers, old and new,” said Puregold president Vincent Co.

“Puregold Channel is our platform for showcasing fresh and relevant stories and launching this first-ever TikTok series in the country is another groundbreaking move that we’re proud of,” he added.

The channel is the producer of the successful “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

RELATED: 'Sobrang gaan niyang katrabaho': Joseph Marco on working with Hipon Girl