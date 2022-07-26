^

Entertainment

First-ever Filipino TikTok series to premiere on July 27

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 3:53pm
First-ever Filipino TikTok series to premiere on July 27
TikTok star Queenay Mercado and “It’s Showtime” Ultimate Bidaman winner Jim Macapagal
Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' first-ever TikTok series, "52 Weeks," is set to premiere on July 27 on the video streaming site. 

The series features TikTok star Queenay Mercado and "It’s Showtime" Ultimate Bidaman winner Jim Macapagal. Queenay has ove 12 million followers.

"Super happy po ako na naging part ako ng series na ‘to," Queenay said. 

"Knowing na ito po ang kauna-unahang Filipino Tiktok series, I feel honored po talaga to be cast as leading lady. Para sa inyo po ang nakakakilig na series na ito. Sana po manood kayong lahat at patuloy na sumuporta sa akin," she added.

 

The 36-episode series is directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig and Puregold. It also features Derick Lauchengco, the reigning Misters of Filipinas Second Prince, and TikTok personality Herbie Cruz.

Set in the island of Cagbalete in Mauban, Quezon, “52 Weeks” follows the story of Mina, a bubbly and hopeless romantic who is a certified NBSB (No Boyfriend Since Birth). Determined to give Mina the love life she’s been missing out on, her best friends decide to look for the perfect boyfriend for her within 52 weeks.

“As online content continues to flourish, we want to further drive Puregold 'retailtainment' and connect with customers, old and new,” said Puregold president Vincent Co. 

“Puregold Channel is our platform for showcasing fresh and relevant stories and launching this first-ever TikTok series in the country is another groundbreaking move that we’re proud of,” he added.

The channel is the producer of the successful “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

RELATED'Sobrang gaan niyang katrabaho': Joseph Marco on working with Hipon Girl

TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Social media users had mixed reactions over Paul Soriano directing the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Social media users had mixed reactions over Paul Soriano directing the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is getting married with her non-showbiz boyfriend Christopher Quimbo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with