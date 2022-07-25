^

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 1:24pm
Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location
Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla
Mavx Productions via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla began shooting their upcoming movie "Unravel" in Switzerland. 

In Mavx Productions' Instagram account, the film outfit shared a video of Gerald and Kylie in the same lake that Korean drama series "Crash Landing On You" was filmed. 

"Looks familiar?" Mavx Productions wrote in the caption.

The cast and crew also posted a photo on the same dock where Hyun Bin's piano was placed. 

"TEAM MAVX HAS CRASHED LANDED," it captioned. 

Directed by RC Delos Reyes, "Unravel" is the first film of Gerald and Kylie together.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

GERALD ANDERSON

KYLIE PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos&rsquo; first SONA

Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos’ first SONA

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
From directing campaign commercials to serving as creative consultant at the presidential inauguration, filmmaker Paul Soriano...
Entertainment
fbtw
Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
During a small dinner get-together with friends at the residence of TV executive Law Tan three months ago, cruise connoisseur...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Seth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz

Seth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin asked the public to stop bashing ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes and current love team partner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;This is now&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista showed her red carpet entry hours before the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Veteran comedian Caloy Alde died recently. He was 60. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
There is magic in the air and it happened so unexpectedly. Adie and Janine Berdin, two young singers and composers, had already...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with