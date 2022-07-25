Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla began shooting their upcoming movie "Unravel" in Switzerland.

In Mavx Productions' Instagram account, the film outfit shared a video of Gerald and Kylie in the same lake that Korean drama series "Crash Landing On You" was filmed.

"Looks familiar?" Mavx Productions wrote in the caption.

The cast and crew also posted a photo on the same dock where Hyun Bin's piano was placed.

"TEAM MAVX HAS CRASHED LANDED," it captioned.

Directed by RC Delos Reyes, "Unravel" is the first film of Gerald and Kylie together.

