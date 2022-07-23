^

MMFF winner 'Big Night,' Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes lead FAMAS 2022 nominations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 3:46pm
From left: Metro Manila Filmfest 2021 Best Actor Christian Bables with Big Night co-star Nico Antonio and MMFF Best Director Jun Lana.
MANILA, Philippines — Vince Tañada's "Katips" and Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2021's big winner "Big Night" lead the nominations for the 2022 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, which is celebrating its 70th edition this year.

"Katips" received a total of 17 nominations including Best Picture while Tañada got nods for directing, acting, screenplay, and original song. "Big Night" followed with 13 nominations, also in the same major categories but six different actors vying for acting crowns.

Competing with the two films for the top prize are Carlo Francisco Manatad's "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," Law Fajardo's "A Hard Day," and Mikhail Red's "Arisaka." All the filmmakers are also up for Best Director.

The Best Actress race is a heated competition among MMFF 2021 winner Charo Santos-Concio ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"), Sharon Cuneta ("Revirginized"), Maja Salvador ("Arisaka"), Janine Gutierrez ("Dito at Doon"), Nicole Laurel Asensio ("Katips"), and Rita Daniela ("Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw") who is also up for Best Original Song.

The Best Actor race, meanwhile, sees MMFF 2021 winner Christian Bables ("Big Night") again facing off against Daniel Padilla ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon") and Dingdong Dantes ("A Hard Day"), as well as Tañada and Jerome Ponce for "Katips" and Mon Confiado for "Arisaka."

Confiado also received a second acting nomination, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his role in "Katips." He is up against the double nomination of MMFF 2021 winner John Arcilla for his roles in "Big Night" and "A Hard Day."

Sound designer and engineer Immanuel Verona also received double nominations in the Best Sound category for "Arisaka" and "Big Night."

The 70th FAMAS Annual Awards Night will be held on July 30, 2022 at the newly revived Metropolitan Theater in Manila. 

Here is the full list of nominees across the 15 categories:

Best Picture

  • "Arisaka"
  • "Big Night"
  • "A Hard Day"
  • "Katips"
  • "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Director

  • Law Fajardo - "A Hard Day"
  • Jun Lana - "Big Night"
  • Carlo Francisco Manatad - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Mikhail Red - "Arisaka"
  • Vince Tañada - "Katips"

Best Actor

  • Christian Bables - "Big Night"
  • Mon Confiado - "Arisaka"
  • Dingdong Dantes - "A Hard Day"
  • Daniel Padilla - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Jerome Ponce - "Katips"
  • Vince Tañada - "Katips"

Best Actress

  • Nicole Laurel Asensio - "Katips"
  • Sharon Cuneta - "Revirginized"
  • Rita Daniela - "Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw"
  • Janine Gutierrez - "Dito at Doon"
  • Maja Salvador - "Arisaka"
  • Charo Santos-Concio - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Supporting Actor

  • Nico Antonio - "Big Night"
  • John Arcilla - "Big Night"
  • John Arcilla - "A Hard Day"
  • Mon Confiado - "Katips"
  • Johnny Rivas - "Katips"

Best Supporting Actress

  • Janice de Belen - "Big Night"
  • Eugene Domingo - "Big Night"
  • Adelle Ibarrientos - "Katips"
  • Rans Rifol - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Shella Mae Romualdo - "Arisaka"
  • Luz Valdez - "My Amanda"

Best Screenplay

  • Jun Lana - "Big Night"
  • Kristin Pareno Barrameda, Alex Gonzales - "Dito at Doon"
  • Atty. Angie de Ramos - "Dok"
  • Vince Tañada - "Katips"
  • Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jeremie Dubois, Ginacarlo Abrahan - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Melanie Honey Quiño - "Nelia"

Best Cinematography

  • Mycko David - "Arisaka"
  • Carlo Canlas Mendoza - "Big Night"
  • Jun Aves - "A Hard Day"
  • Manuel Abanto - "Katips"
  • Teck Siang Lim - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Production Design

  • Eero Yves S. Francisco  - "Arisaka"
  • Maolen Fadul - "Big Night"
  • Roland Rubenecia - "Katips"
  • Whammy Alcazaren - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Editing

  • Benjamin Tolentino - "Big Night"
  • Law Fajardo - "A Hard Day"
  • Mark Jason Sucgang - "Katips"
  • Bienvenido Ferrer III - "Kung Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Joyce Bernal, Renard Torres - "My Amanda"

Best Sound

  • Immanuel Verona - "Arisaka"
  • Immanuel Verona - "Big Night"
  • Albert Michael Idioma, Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier - "A Hard Day"
  • Outpost Visual Frontier, Don Don Mendoza - "Katips"
  • Roman Dymny - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Musical Score

  • Teresa Barrozo - "Big Night"
  • Peter Legaste and Raphael Catap - "A Hard Day"
  • Pipo Cifra - "Katips"
  • Andrew Florentino  - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Kettle Mata - "My Amanda"

Best Original Song

  • "Dito at Doon" - "Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin" by Ben&Ben
  • "Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw" - "Umulan Man o Umaraw" by Rita Daniela
  • "Katips" - "Manhid and Sa Gitna ng Dulo" by Pipo Cifra (music) and Vince Tañada (lyrics)
  • "Nelia" - "Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo" by Von de Guzman

Best Visual Effects

  • John Laviña, Edgery Mercad, Mark Victor - "Arisaka"
  • Poli Gonzales, Gaspar Mangarin, Walter Monte - "A Hard Day"
  • Outpost Visual Frontier, John Joseph Tan - "Katips"
  • Mofac Creative Works, Ogie Tiglao - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
  • Santelmo Studio - "My Amanda"

Best Short Film

  • "Dog-Eaters" - Kevin Piamonte
  • "Laro" - Fidel Redado
  • "See Your George!" - Mark Moneda
  • "Tukador ni Tatang" - Gabby Ramos
  • "Write Here" - Jake Muñoz Consing

 

