Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war

MANILA, Philippines — Ukrainian social media influencer Vladimir Grand drops Tagalog pick-up lines like “Nahuhulog ako sa'yo” (or something to that effect), “Halika dito” and “Bagay tayo,” and girls flood the comments feed in his YouTube account with swooning words.

He sees a Tagalog coach, asks questions and tries out some words, and his followers (60 million on Tiktok, 1.3 million on Instagram) cheer.

The 26-year-old social media celebrity is clearly a star. But for him, his number of followers on Tiktok and Instagram is “sakto lang.”

Bashers are inevitable. But Grand takes care of his mental health by shrugging them off.

“A negative comment doesn’t stay in my mind,” he explained after recently signing a contract as endorser of Vine Aesthetics. “I think of the positive ones. When I see a negative comment, I just say, 'Ok, next'.”

This knack for seeing the proverbial silver lining behind the clouds has given Grand the gift of forgetting a specific comment that offended him. He shrugs off detractors by quoting a catchphrase: You can’t please everybody.

Grand added that pleasing everybody makes you a nobody.

“There’s always people who will say ‘magaling’ and ‘ay, ayoko’ no matter what you do.”

Grand would rather hop on his motorcycle (he endorses a top Japanese brand) to Tagaytay, go to his pad in Mandaluyong (“don’t ask if it’s sa loob, o sa labas") and creates entertaining content that sends waves of laughter.

He’d rather cook Filipino food, like Sinigang na Baka, following Internet directions. His verdict? "Too spicy luto ko pero masarap (what I cooked is too spice, but delicious) nevertheless."

He’d rather bond with Jenelyn, whom he calls “jowa.”

Besides a flourishing career as YouTuber and Tiktoker in a country that embraces these platforms, Jenelyn is the reason why Grand he has been staying in the Philippines for three years now.

The weary nomad who toured Asia as commercial model for years finally found a second home where his Filipina girlfriend takes care of him. Grand describes Jenelyn – her family-oriented ways, patience and support -- in superlatives .

Grand agrees with his mom who advised her only son, “If you want to have fun with girls, go to Europe. If you want to find a girl you want to marry and have a family with, go to the Philippines.”

Grand’s mom and Jenelyn have yet to meet personally. But the former loved what she saw when she met Jenelyn online. Mrs. Grand saw how Jenelyn cheers up her son, teaches him Tagalog, and supports his dreams.

“I won’t be where I am now without her support,” Grand admitted.

Jenelyn is but one of the many Filipinos who made the social media star feel welcome in the country. There are many others, like Dr. Emehly Sevilla, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vine Holistic Medical Aesthetics, who tapped him to endorse her men’s line of skincare products.

One look at him and Dr. Sevilla knew he’s Vine Aesthetics’ next endorser. His toned body shows discipline. The detail-oriented physician also noted that Grand’s symmetrical facial features needs protection from fine lines, especially when Grand exaggerates his expressions to show a mashup of emotions on social media.

Jenelyn did her boyfriend right by sending Vine Aesthetics a proposal letter about collaborating with the company and becoming an endorser of Vine Men Programs. This will help men like him more aware about skin and body care.

Today, Grand dreams of becoming an actor and TV host in the Philippines, thus transitioning from social media to TV and film. He wants to arrange a face-to-face meet-up between Jennylyn and his family in Europe. The loving son will also treat his dad and stepmom to a two-to-three-week trip to Boracay, Palawan and Siargao. Grand himself will tour them around because he’s been to the islands himself.

The social media star can also tour Ukrainian friends who want to visit the Philippines after seeing his videos of top destinations. He assured those who worry about expenses that the cost is “sakto lang (just right).”

But this celebrity lawyer’s career in the Philippines is far from “sakto lang.” It’s as hot as the noonday sun.

Dr. Sevilla influenced him to start his own daily skincare routine. Thus, Grand is starting to value facial moisturizers, sunblock and night creams.

Things were different a few years ago, when soap and water were all he used to for his face. In fact, he thought – wrongly – that only females can use moisturizers. He now uses a facial moisturizer all the time, especially when traveling exposes his skin to the elements.

He also takes care of health by exercising five to six times a day and watching what he eats. Grand is particular about getting enough protein for muscle strength and stamina. He feels just as strongly about helping others become better persons. This is why Vine chose him.

“Many people watch me. They sometimes idolize or imitate me. S'yempre importante sa akin to be a good influence. I joined the Man of the World pageant (he was first runner-up) because I wanted to use the power of speech to spread peace.”

The man does not only have Grand for a surname. He’s taking that word to heart by trying to be the good influence he is supposed to be.

