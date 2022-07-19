^

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 9:42am
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in MalacaÃ±ang' trailer
Actress and TV host Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in Malacañang," about the last 72 hours of the Marcoses before they fled Malacañang for Hawaii.

In the trailer, it can be seen that a yellow-clad lady, presumed to be Kris' mother Pres. Corazon "Cory" Aquino, tells a person she's talking to on the phone to get the Marcoses out of the Philippines. 

Kris Aquino World, the official Twitter fan site of the "Queen of All Media," denied that such a scene happened in real life. The fan site, which has been acknowledged by Kris herself as her official fan page, posted a part of the "People Power: An Eyewitness History" book that said that Cory was willing to give the Marcoses two more days in the country to spend in their hometown Paoay. 

"FOR YOUR INFORMATION," the fan page captioned the post. 

In the page 240 of the book, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma wrote that she was with Cory Aquino when US Ambassador Stephen Bosworth called Cory on the phone. 

"On Tuesday evening, I was with Cory in the home of her sister, Josephine Reyes. There Cory received the phone call from US Ambassador Bosworth, telling her that Marcos was ready to leave but was asking to stay for at least two days in Paoay, his home in the North," Palma wrote. 

"Cory's initial reaction was: 'Poor man, let us give him two days.' But we did not agree with that idea. We thought that given the chance, Marcos may regroup his forces or extend his stay indefinitely," Palma added. 

Palma then said that Cory called Bosworth, saying that she couldn’t grant Marcos' request. 

"Cory then called Ambassador Bosworth to say that she could not grant the request. Marcos should just leave the country," Palma said. 

"When Ambassador Bosworth called her back, it was to say that Marcos had left. Cool as always, Cory turned to us after she put the phone down. She said simply: 'Marcos has left.' She said it as if was the most ordinary thing. We all shouted jubilantly. Cory did not,” Palma added. 

RELATED: Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy  

