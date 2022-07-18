^

'Maybe someday': Paulo Avelino on being a director

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 4:45pm
'Maybe someday': Paulo Avelino on being a director
Paulo Avelino
Jake Verzosa via Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino admitted that young and aspiring directors inspire him to become a director someday. 

In the Globe Prepaid’s GoWATCH Film Lab, Paulo said watching movies by young filmmakers inspires him. 

“It inspires me in so many ways. One of my favorite things is to watch and see new talents being discovered and honed into someone who makes waves in the industry. I'm so excited to see their projects and pitches,” Paulo said.  

“To inspire me to become a director, maybe someday. When I see these young people pitch their stories, parang minsan you get to realize that some people deserve a chance more than I do, so I like to see them do it before me,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino)

Paulo was one of the judges in the recently concluded Globe Prepaid’s GoWATCH Film Lab. The other judges were Kroma Entertainment’s Office-in-Charge for ANIMA Eileen Borromeo and directors Mihk Vergara and Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.

Twenty-year-old Myra Angeline Soriaso’s "A Catholic Schoolgirl" won Best Pitch and will receive a three-day film set immersion in one of ANIMA’s film shoots, a script development consultation with a mentor, and a seed grant worth P200,000.

Soriaso flew in from her hometown of Iloilo, where she is a film student at the University of the Philippines – Visayas, just for “The Greenlight Pitch Day.”

Cinephiles and emerging creatives were invited to sign up and attend the Globe Virtual Hangouts GoWATCH Film Lab master classes with directors Jade Castro, JP Habac, Antoinette Jadaone and Erik Matti last May. The Film Lab students gained valuable knowledge on concepts such as finding stories to tell, protecting directorial vision during micro-budget shoots, mise-en-scene, and decision-making during the post-production stage last June.

PAULO AVELINO
