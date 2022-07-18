^

Jennifer Lopez now using Affleck surname

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 2:14pm
US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. VALERIE MACON / AFP
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — After tying the knot with actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez used her husband's surname in a newsletter.

According to a report by People, Jennifer sent a newsletter earlier today using the Affleck surname. 

"With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," she wrote. 

On The JLo newsletter, Jennifer said that their children were "the best witnesses" for "the best night ever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

J.Lo and Ben's Las Vegas wedding came only a few months after they revealed that they were engaged last April. 

Jennifer and Ben first bagan dating in July 2002 and got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003. They called off their first engagement in January 2004. 

BEN AFFLECK

JENNIFER LOPEZ
