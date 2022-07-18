^

GMA-7 star, Roi Vinzon's daughter Lala Vinzon a goddess in Binibining Pilipinas National Costume

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 1:02pm
GMA-7 star, Roi Vinzon's daughterÂ Lala Vinzon a goddess in Binibining Pilipinas National Costume
Lala Vinzon (left) and her Bb. Pilipinas 2022 national costume
Lala Vinzon, Bb. Pilipinas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lala Vinzon is determined to make a name for herself in the pageant world.

Foregoing her screen name, Lala is Binibini 18 Ma. Isabel David and she showed off how she can pull off a character at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022  National Costume show held last Saturday in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao. 

Projecting Hanan, the Goddess of Dawn in Philippine mythology, seemed not a hard task for Ma. Isabel. 

She looked formidable in her hand-woven outfit made of talahib and cogon fiber as she wielded her kampilan. She looked every inch the demi-god daughter of Bathala in the ensemble designed by Chris Igne.

Her fellow candidates also took the stage as their own. 

Tacloban City bet Chelsea Lovely Fernandez carried the San Juanico Bridge — literally — on her back that forms an arch. The famous bridge nicknamed the "Bridge of Love" is one of the three references of Chelsea's costume designed by Nick Guarino. The Sto. Nino's image is displayed prominently on her staff while her ensemble is made of woven materials from Eastern Visayas.

Quezon lass Ira Patricia Malaluan also gave a show to the audience with her all-white ensemble that pays homage to Mount Banahaw.

Donned in a Jojo Alidio design, Ira paused in the middle of her catwalk while the stage turned dark and her ball-topped staff lit blue, looking like a mountain deity ready to bestow cure for illnesses and charm against bad spirits.

Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza's Filipiniana gown is undoubtedly a handiwork of Chico Estiva. It is one of the few pieces at this year's costume show that is actually wearable as it featured rose and pink rosettes, embroidered appliquès over knits, and was studded with thousands of beads, rhinestones and glass crystals.

The Lipa City representative's costume is inspired by the miraculous rose petal shower that took place in Mt. Carmel Church in the 1940s.

Another Davao lass wore a Mark Joseph Sayad creation. Joanna Ricci Alajar's costume is an homage to the goddess of the sun and to her hometown, Caraga in Davao Oriental, where the sun rises first as the Eastern most tip of the Philippine archipelago.

Paying homage to the saints, Philippine goddesses and religious icons, Cebu's bet Nicole Borromeo surprisingly chose to highlight the "perya" (fair). Borromeo wore Axel Que's design that reminds onlookers of a jester with its red and blue color scheme.

Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: It&rsquo;s constant give-and-take

Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: It’s constant give-and-take

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
I met Patricia Javier more than 20 years ago when she was just starting her movie career as a sexy actress.
Hidilyn to wed coach Julius on 1st anniversary of Olympic gold win

Hidilyn to wed coach Julius on 1st anniversary of Olympic gold win

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Olympic champ Hidilyn Diaz is set to marry Coach Julius Naranjo on July 26, the first anniversary of her historic gold win...
Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartb...
Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It&rsquo;s Showtime And so it begins today!

Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It’s Showtime And so it begins today!

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It’s Showtime And so it begins today! ...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie knot in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie knot in Las Vegas

3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance...
WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia
play
Exclusive

WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Chesca Garcia-Kramer and basketball player Doug Kramer are among the lasting showbiz couples who have inspired romantics yet...
Philippines' 'dying' arts revived at Binibining Pilipinas National Costume 2022

Philippines' 'dying' arts revived at Binibining Pilipinas National Costume 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Western Samar's  Natasha Ellema Jung proudly wore her costume named Lara. Designed by Daniel Guarino, the costume puts...
Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Starting the show was former "Ang Probinsyano'' star Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal who paid homage to the taho...
Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022
Exclusive

Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Crowd pleaser and former "Wowowin" host Herlene Nicole Budol were thrown with cheers of "hipon" while she revealed her...
Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot
Exclusive

Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas contestant Herlene Nicole Budol said that her controversial afro photo shoot was supposed to be an uplifting...
