Arci MuÃ±oz spreads wings as future pilot

Arci Muñoz spreads wings as future pilot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Arci Muñoz is pursuing her dream to become a pilot.

In her Instagram account, Arci posted a video of the first day of her training.

"Everyone has oceans to fly, if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?" Arci wrote, quoting American aviator Amelia Earhart.

Arci added that she feels enthusiastic in her pilot journey.

“Be a woman who rise above the ground breaking norms reach for yer dreams! And be whoever you wanna be cos sky is ze limit!!” she said.

“Feeling enthusiastic about my #pilot journey! Thank you for spreading my wings!” she added.

