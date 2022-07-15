^

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome new baby girl

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 4:37pm
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome new baby girl
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just welcomed the birth of their second child together, another healthy baby girl.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," a representative for the couple said in a statement.

It was only last May that Sophie confirmed that she and Joe were expecting another child.

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," the "Game of Thrones" actress told Elle UK then. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Joe told People magazine he was "less nervous" this time around, and took inspiration from his brothers Kevin and Nick who have children of their own.

Sophie and Joe got married in May 2019 and over a year later had their first daughter, Willa.

