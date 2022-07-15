^

Fil-Am nurse among given citizenship celebration on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 8:18am
Fil-Am nurse among given citizenship celebration on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Coralou Consuela Pike (R) on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" hosted by Anthony Anderson (L)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American nurse Coralou Consuela Pike was among eight new Americans that were given a extravagant celebration to commemorate their citizenships on American variety talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Comedian Anthony Anderson was stepping in as guest host while regular host Jimmy Kimmel is on summer break, and he capped off his final monologue by honoring new American citizens.

Anderson took note that many people around the world head over to the United States to take their oath of citizenship, of which the ceremony often gets very boring and that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some individuals resorted to taking their oaths inside vehicles.

"These people deserve better, so we invited a group of brand new citizens for the introduction that they deserve," Anderson said, tapping on the services of Anaheim Ducks hockey team announcer Phil Hulett.

Pike was the second person announced by Hulett, introduced in a sportslike fashion as she flashed her certificate, detailing her 5-foot-5 height, her love for spaghetti and meatballs, and as a fan of the K-pop group BTS.

After being given a standing ovation by the studio audience and were showered in blue, white, and red confetti, Pike and her companions were given American flag-themed Crocs and corndogs by cosplayers dressed up as Founding Fathers Benjamin Frankin and Alexander Hamilton.

"Star Trek" star George Takei showed up as well, dressed as George Washington, to announce that Pike and company would be given a roundtrip flight to a national park of their choice such as the Grand Canyon, Redwood, Sequioa, Yellowstone, and Yosemite.

Anderson added that for that particular day, July 13, Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles would be turned into an amalgamation of the new citizens' names.

RELATED: 'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award

