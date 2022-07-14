^

Entertainment

'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 8:49am
'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works
SSN Network chairman Son Sang Hwan (right) and producer Kim Jung Su.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's SSN Network, together with AQ Prime, are preparing a grand K-pop concert to be held in Philippine Arena this year. 

In a recent interview with the media, SSN network chairman Son Sang Hwan said that the concert aims to convey that we should work together to save the environment and create an eco-friendly country in the future.

“It is a concert held in partnership with AQ Prime. It will be held at the Philippine Arena and will invite top Korean idol singers to promote the importance of the environment to the younger generation in the Philippines,” Son said. 

“MBC broadcasting station in Korea will also broadcast it,” he added. 

Son, however, did not confirm nor deny that Korean all-girl group Blackpink will headline the concert. 

Son is also the chairman of PCER Foundation. It was established to help solve the climate crisis caused by global warming and accelerate the time of carbon neutrality.

“We are carrying out various projects to practice carbon neutrality, and one of them is the water turbine generator. In addition to water turbine generators, we are conducting projects to reduce greenhouse gases through activities such as marine waste collection and treatment, blue carbon, livestock manure treatment, and waste plastic recycling, and issue carbon emission rights as compensation,” Son said.

“Carbon credits are building the world's first platform to enable individual transactions, and once they are completed, anyone can participate, which can achieve carbon neutrality more quickly,” he added. 

Son said that PCER has are many future plans to the Philippines. 

“We plan to further expand our environment and cultural exchange business in cooperation with AQ Prime. First of all, we will start the business of collecting and recycling discarded waste from the Philippines. After that, we will gradually expand to areas necessary for improving the Philippine environment,” Son said. 

“Many Filipino overseas workers are transferring their overseas salaries into dollars. In this case, we are suffering financial losses due to exchange costs, dollar remittance costs, and foreign exchange losses caused by dollar depreciation. To help with this problem, our foundation will use the environmental coin PCER coin instead of the dollar when sending money,” he added. 

RELATED: Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile

KPOP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Aubrey Miles blames self for daughter diagnosed with autism

Aubrey Miles blames self for daughter diagnosed with autism

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Aubrey Miles revealed that she blame herself after her daughter Rocket was diagnosed with autism. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Ruby Ruiz was all praises for Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto

Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is unbothered to cross path with her ex-boyfriends in the future.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Stranger Things 4' unlikely to overtake 'Squid Game'

'Stranger Things 4' unlikely to overtake 'Squid Game'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 minutes ago
If combined with the 220 million hours that "Strangers Things 4 Vol. 2" gained in its opening weekend and "Vol. 1's" 930 million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika undergoes successful breast reduction

Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika undergoes successful breast reduction

By Jan Milo Severo | 36 minutes ago
Ina Raymundo’s daughter Erika Poturnak underwent a successful breast reduction surgery recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Beach Bros reflects young life adventures

Beach Bros reflects young life adventures

By Bot Glorioso | 10 hours ago
Days before the premiere of Beach Bros on July 16, producer Dreamscape Entertainment held an advance screening for the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sports, motherhood, armed conflict among Cinemalaya 2022 themes

Sports, motherhood, armed conflict among Cinemalaya 2022 themes

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Movie enthusiasts can look forward to watching the 2022 Cinemalaya films in select cinemas and commercial venues nationwide,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alisah Bonaobra reveals her singer-songwriter side in Walang Iwanan

Alisah Bonaobra reveals her singer-songwriter side in Walang Iwanan

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Being a singer-songwriter is the creative side Alisah Bonaobra reveals in her latest release.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with