'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's SSN Network, together with AQ Prime, are preparing a grand K-pop concert to be held in Philippine Arena this year.

In a recent interview with the media, SSN network chairman Son Sang Hwan said that the concert aims to convey that we should work together to save the environment and create an eco-friendly country in the future.

“It is a concert held in partnership with AQ Prime. It will be held at the Philippine Arena and will invite top Korean idol singers to promote the importance of the environment to the younger generation in the Philippines,” Son said.

“MBC broadcasting station in Korea will also broadcast it,” he added.

Son, however, did not confirm nor deny that Korean all-girl group Blackpink will headline the concert.

Son is also the chairman of PCER Foundation. It was established to help solve the climate crisis caused by global warming and accelerate the time of carbon neutrality.

“We are carrying out various projects to practice carbon neutrality, and one of them is the water turbine generator. In addition to water turbine generators, we are conducting projects to reduce greenhouse gases through activities such as marine waste collection and treatment, blue carbon, livestock manure treatment, and waste plastic recycling, and issue carbon emission rights as compensation,” Son said.

“Carbon credits are building the world's first platform to enable individual transactions, and once they are completed, anyone can participate, which can achieve carbon neutrality more quickly,” he added.

Son said that PCER has are many future plans to the Philippines.

“We plan to further expand our environment and cultural exchange business in cooperation with AQ Prime. First of all, we will start the business of collecting and recycling discarded waste from the Philippines. After that, we will gradually expand to areas necessary for improving the Philippine environment,” Son said.

“Many Filipino overseas workers are transferring their overseas salaries into dollars. In this case, we are suffering financial losses due to exchange costs, dollar remittance costs, and foreign exchange losses caused by dollar depreciation. To help with this problem, our foundation will use the environmental coin PCER coin instead of the dollar when sending money,” he added.

