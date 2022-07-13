Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Saweetie stood up the mound to throw the first pitch for Filipino Heritage Night being celebrated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs last July 7, the Grammy-nominated singer was tapped for the ceremonial pitch in front of 52,000 people.

Saweetie was dressed in a customized Cubs jersey bearing her name with the No. 1 and white snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels, with four-inch long bejewelled nails and silver blings on her wrist and necklace.

The accessories did not prevent the California native from tossing a decent lob that bounced towards the Dodgers' star right fielder Mookie Betts. The fielder would go on to unload two home runs in a Dodgers 5-3 win to start the series.

The rapper spoke to Vibe regarding her pitch, “It meant [Filipino pride] not only for just Filipinos but especially Bay Area Filipinos.” To Spectrum News she said, "I know my Grandma, my Lolo, my Lola is really proud of me. I’m just really grateful."

Saweetie also made a shoutout for fellow Fil-Am singer H.E.R., with whom she collaborated on for the 2021 song "Closer": "“That’s my girl. It’s like my sister. She’s amazing. I love H.E.R. so much. I wanted someone to sing the hook and there was no one else who I thought about but H.E.R.”

The singer's mother is of Filipino and Chinese descent while her father is African-American. Saweetie is a long-time advocate of the Asian-American community.

Also before the game began, Felson Palad — a Filipino who moved to the United States five years ago for ministry work — sang "Lupang Hinirang" and his own thoughts of represenation, "It's an honor to sing the way we sing in the Philippines, the way we feel and how we convey words."

"Nabuhay mga Filipinos dito sa US!" Palad ended.

RELATED: Fil-Am rapper Saweetie gets real about mental health, life hacks