^

Entertainment

Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 2:35pm
Fil-Am rapper Saweetie honors Filipinos with first pitch at Dodgers game
Saweetie makes the first pitch at the Dodgers Stadium for Filipino Heritage Night
Instagram / LA Dodgers

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Saweetie stood up the mound to throw the first pitch for Filipino Heritage Night being celebrated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs last July 7, the Grammy-nominated singer was tapped for the ceremonial pitch in front of 52,000 people.

Saweetie was dressed in a customized Cubs jersey bearing her name with the No. 1 and white snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels, with four-inch long bejewelled nails and silver blings on her wrist and necklace.

The accessories did not prevent the California native from tossing a decent lob that bounced towards the Dodgers' star right fielder Mookie Betts. The fielder would go on to unload two home runs in a Dodgers 5-3 win to start the series.

The rapper spoke to Vibe regarding her pitch, “It meant [Filipino pride] not only for just Filipinos but especially Bay Area Filipinos.” To Spectrum News she said, "I know my Grandma, my Lolo, my Lola is really proud of me. I’m just really grateful."

Saweetie also made a shoutout for fellow Fil-Am singer H.E.R., with whom she collaborated on for the 2021 song "Closer": "“That’s my girl. It’s like my sister. She’s amazing. I love H.E.R. so much. I wanted someone to sing the hook and there was no one else who I thought about but H.E.R.”

The singer's mother is of Filipino and Chinese descent while her father is African-American. Saweetie is a long-time advocate of the Asian-American community.

Also before the game began, Felson Palad — a Filipino who moved to the United States five years ago for ministry work — sang "Lupang Hinirang" and his own thoughts of represenation, "It's an honor to sing the way we sing in the Philippines, the way we feel and how we convey words."

"Nabuhay mga Filipinos dito sa US!" Palad ended. 

RELATED: Fil-Am rapper Saweetie gets real about mental health, life hacks

DODGERS

FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT

LA DODGERS

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

SAWEETIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Ruby Ruiz was all praises for Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto

Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is unbothered to cross path with her ex-boyfriends in the future.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
After 2 miscarriages, LJ Moreno is pregnant at 41

After 2 miscarriages, LJ Moreno is pregnant at 41

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
After two unfortunate miscarriages, actress LJ Moreno is pregnant with another baby with husband Jimmy Alapag. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TWICE members renew contract with JYP Entertainment

TWICE members renew contract with JYP Entertainment

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
All nine members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with their label JYP Entertainment, a representative for the agency...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil seen together holding hands, quash rumored breakup

Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil seen together holding hands, quash rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were seen together visiting Belo Medical Clinic debunking breakup rumors....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

By Andrew Marszal | 7 hours ago
HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with