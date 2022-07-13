^

Andrea Brillantes says she has no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 2:23pm
Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero attending the Mega Ball in June 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartbreak. 

In her interview with Karen Davila in the news anchor’s YouTube channel, Andrea said she was lost after her “biggest heartbreak” and the passing of her auntie. 

“Wala po talaga akong plano mag-boyfriend ulit kasi galing po ako sa biggest heartbreak ko. Lost na ako, tapos habang nagkaroon ng issue sa biggest heartbreak ko na yun, namatay din yung tita ko. Lahat ng hurt ko noon, pinagtawanan lang ng mga tao,” she said.

“Sinasabi nila wala akong karapatan masaktan. Hindi nila alam na hurt and confused lang ako sa mga nangyayari. Ako sobrang lost ko noon. Hindi ko nga alam kung paano mag-move on. Paano ba mag-move on sa tita ko tapos yung sa issues na sinasabi ng lahat ng tao?” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Andrea revealed last April that she and former love team partner Seth Fedelin became a couple for two years after they broke up last October 2021. 

Andrea added that she’s still grieving when she met boyfriend Ricci Rivero. 

“Nung nakita ko siya (Ricci), wala na din naman kami nung ex ko noon. Wala pong third party or anything. Nung nakita ko siya, sawi pa din ako dun sa isa. Alam din naman yun ni Ricci,” she said. 

"Hindi po ako mahilig sa basketball player... Sabi kasi nila, manloloko. 'Yung mga ganyan. Kaya sabi ko, hindi na. Ayaw ko na nga ng another heartbreak,” she added. 

But their mutual love for astrology changed all the scenario as they become a couple after the much talked about proposal of Ricci after a UAAP game. 

"Nung nakita kong nagpo-post siya sa IG [noon], magka-follow kami doon. Tungkol sa astrology, eh mahilig [din] ako doon. Sabi ko, 'Uy mahilig ka pala diyan.' Tapos sabi niya, 'Yeah,’” she said. 

RELATED: 'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

