Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves continue historic feat as all-female Binibining Pilipinas hosts

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 1:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves will reprise their roles as hosts during the coronation night of the 58th Binibining Pilipinas pageant in Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 31. The duo made history last year as the first all-female tandem to host a Binibini final show.

Providing support to the duo are Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo and "Pinoy Big Brother" teen edition alumnus Edward Barber. Sam and Edward will do most of the anchor spiels during the coronation night. Last year, Sam opened the BBP swimwear preliminaries in Novotel Manila swimming pool area.

This year's batch of official candidates are some of the most competitive in all phases of the search. The talent competition alone was a tough battle. Add to that the creative national costumes and slinky swimwear. Some entrants even posted their final gowns online that are priced at six figures! Plus, most of them are really good speakers.

Also gracing the month-end event is the all-male P-Pop quintet of SB19, who will be singing an updated version of the Binibini anthem.

The 58th Binibining Coronation night will be beamed live to a nationwide audience through TV5, A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, and Metro channel, as well as iWantTFC and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel for the global community. Stay tuned!

