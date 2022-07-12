Billy Crawford supports Coleen Garcia in upcoming Cinemalaya movie

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Coleen Garcia has the full support of her husband Billy Crawford for her film "Kaluskos," a thriller that is competing at this year's Cinemalaya Film Festival.

In the movie, Coleen portrays a mother in the middle of a custody battle over her estranged daughter when she mysteriously experiences a different version of her child that she connects better with.

"Buong-buo ang suporta [ni Billy] sa akin," Coleen said at the media conference for Cinemalaya 2022 last July 6, joking that he was driving around the Cultural Center of the Philippines, waiting for her to finish.

Coleen shared that Billy wanted to be present throughout the filmmaking process from the moment she received the "Kaluskos" script until the production shoots.

"Binasa niya 'yung script kasi gusto niya malaman anong klaseng project 'yung gagawin ko... kasama sila [sa shoots] kasi ayaw niya mag-alala ako kay Amari," Garcia said, referring to their two-year-old son.

Having Amari around even during shooting was a big deal for Coleen as she considers herself and Billy hands-on parents, "Hindi ako sanay na iniiwan si Amari with other people."

As such, seeing Billy and Amari in between scenes was a big deal for the actress, noting that Billy himself is very busy with many shows but still found time in his schedule to be at Coleen's shoots.

Coleen and Billy got married in 2018 after four years of dating, and Amari was born via water birth in September 2020.

