^

Entertainment

Billy Crawford supports Coleen Garcia in upcoming Cinemalaya movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 12:35pm
Billy Crawford supports Coleen Garcia in upcoming Cinemalaya movie
Crawford family
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Coleen Garcia has the full support of her husband Billy Crawford for her film "Kaluskos," a thriller that is competing at this year's Cinemalaya Film Festival.

In the movie, Coleen portrays a mother in the middle of a custody battle over her estranged daughter when she mysteriously experiences a different version of her child that she connects better with.

"Buong-buo ang suporta [ni Billy] sa akin," Coleen said at the media conference for Cinemalaya 2022 last July 6, joking that he was driving around the Cultural Center of the Philippines, waiting for her to finish.

Coleen shared that Billy wanted to be present throughout the filmmaking process from the moment she received the "Kaluskos" script until the production shoots.

"Binasa niya 'yung script kasi gusto niya malaman anong klaseng project 'yung gagawin ko... kasama sila [sa shoots] kasi ayaw niya mag-alala ako kay Amari," Garcia said, referring to their two-year-old son.

Having Amari around even during shooting was a big deal for Coleen as she considers herself and Billy hands-on parents, "Hindi ako sanay na iniiwan si Amari with other people."

As such, seeing Billy and Amari in between scenes was a big deal for the actress, noting that Billy himself is very busy with many shows but still found time in his schedule to be at Coleen's shoots.

Coleen and Billy got married in 2018 after four years of dating, and Amari was born via water birth in September 2020.

RELATED: Coleen Garcia compares role in 'Kaluskos' to real-life motherhood

BILLY CRAWFORD

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA FILM FESTIVAL

COLEEN GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro has passed away. He was 52 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December

New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Anime fans will be having an early Christmas as a brand new "Slam Dunk" movie will be released on December 3, the first film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland on July 15 and will be live-streamed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Time after time, Martin Nievera’s gift of gab and gift of performing are on point. He always brings his A-game.
Entertainment
fbtw
Who should be your next Binibini queens?

Who should be your next Binibini queens?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
With less than a month before the coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 contestants gave everyone a sneak peek of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Sandejas &lsquo;honored&rsquo; that BTS member V listens to his music

Paolo Sandejas ‘honored’ that BTS member V listens to his music

By Lyka Nicart | 14 hours ago
Kim Taehyung, a.k.a. V of superstar K-pop group BTS, was seen playing and even singing along to a song by Filipino singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with