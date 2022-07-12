^

Entertainment

Filipino ad agency wins big in Cannes for pandemic-themed film

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 1:54pm
Filipino ad agency wins big in Cannes for pandemic-themed film
This is Gigil’s second Cannes Lion after winning back-to-back in the festival’s film category for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Independent ideas agency Gigil Philippines bagged a Bronze Lion at the recently concluded 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its film for client Cheers called “Party.”

This is the agency’s second Cannes Lion after winning back-to-back in the festival’s film category for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”

“Gigil is very honored to represent the country at the festival and bring home a Cannes Lion bronze. This definitely means a lot to us as an agency, an inspiration we’ll always hold on to as we continue to create work that engages Filipino consumers in a special way,” Gigil managing partner Jake Yrastorza said.

“We are thrilled that Gigil has once again been recognized at Cannes. This is our second time to bag a bronze, and I guess we won’t get tired of it. This award is a powerful demonstration of how creativity can cut through the clutter, reach the audience in a profound way, and create meaningful change,” founding partner Badong Abesamis said.

Created for Cheers, a brand of Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc., the film shows a Filipino family in the middle of eating dinner at home when suddenly, things get all messy in a rather surreal transition, culminating in a funny dance scene.

The unusual ad for Cheers struck a chord among people who were home all day, locked down during the pandemic. On social media, people expressed an aversion to household chores which never seemed to end. 

This was reflected in the ad, which has been viewed over 10,200,000 times in various platforms. It had also been previously shortlisted by The One Show and the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, two of the most prestigious international award programs in advertising. More importantly, the ad had successfully helped Cheers pivot from being a partysupplies brand unknown to most consumers, to a household name.

Known for its standout pieces of work, Gigil is also the brains behind the deliberately vandalized billboards of the Netflix “Trese” series.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale

GIGIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland on July 15 and will be live-streamed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December

New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Anime fans will be having an early Christmas as a brand new "Slam Dunk" movie will be released on December 3, the first film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Veteran actress Ruby Ruiz was all praises for Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Time after time, Martin Nievera’s gift of gab and gift of performing are on point. He always brings his A-game.
Entertainment
fbtw
Who should be your next Binibini queens?

Who should be your next Binibini queens?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
With less than a month before the coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 contestants gave everyone a sneak peek of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Sandejas &lsquo;honored&rsquo; that BTS member V listens to his music

Paolo Sandejas ‘honored’ that BTS member V listens to his music

By Lyka Nicart | 15 hours ago
Kim Taehyung, a.k.a. V of superstar K-pop group BTS, was seen playing and even singing along to a song by Filipino singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with