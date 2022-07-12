Filipino ad agency wins big in Cannes for pandemic-themed film

This is Gigil’s second Cannes Lion after winning back-to-back in the festival’s film category for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”

MANILA, Philippines — Independent ideas agency Gigil Philippines bagged a Bronze Lion at the recently concluded 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its film for client Cheers called “Party.”

This is the agency’s second Cannes Lion after winning back-to-back in the festival’s film category for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”

“Gigil is very honored to represent the country at the festival and bring home a Cannes Lion bronze. This definitely means a lot to us as an agency, an inspiration we’ll always hold on to as we continue to create work that engages Filipino consumers in a special way,” Gigil managing partner Jake Yrastorza said.

“We are thrilled that Gigil has once again been recognized at Cannes. This is our second time to bag a bronze, and I guess we won’t get tired of it. This award is a powerful demonstration of how creativity can cut through the clutter, reach the audience in a profound way, and create meaningful change,” founding partner Badong Abesamis said.

Created for Cheers, a brand of Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc., the film shows a Filipino family in the middle of eating dinner at home when suddenly, things get all messy in a rather surreal transition, culminating in a funny dance scene.

The unusual ad for Cheers struck a chord among people who were home all day, locked down during the pandemic. On social media, people expressed an aversion to household chores which never seemed to end.

This was reflected in the ad, which has been viewed over 10,200,000 times in various platforms. It had also been previously shortlisted by The One Show and the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, two of the most prestigious international award programs in advertising. More importantly, the ad had successfully helped Cheers pivot from being a partysupplies brand unknown to most consumers, to a household name.

Known for its standout pieces of work, Gigil is also the brains behind the deliberately vandalized billboards of the Netflix “Trese” series.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale