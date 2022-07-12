Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

MANILA, Philippines — After an impressive performance at the Czarny Potok Resort Spa and Conference Hall in Poland, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black landed in the Top 3 shortlist of the talent competition. She impressed the judges with the classical ballet piece she performed during the talent show.

Pundits are predicting her to win the Best in Talent award during the forthcoming final show. The other two delegates in the shortlist are Ritika Khatnani of India and Rina Okada of Japan.

Meanwhile, Alison is also in the Top 10 of the Super Fan Vote challenge, alongside candidates from China, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Netherlands, and Zambia. Surprisingly, Vietnam, which always tops fan polls in other pageant searches, is not in the list.

Alison is likewise part of he trimmed down Supra Influencer challenge list. From the top 22, the list is now narrowed down to the Top 15. The Philippines shares the top spots with contestants from Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Malta, Namibia, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, and Slovakia.

Fans and supporters can continue voting for Alison through the Miss Supranational app.

The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland on July 15 and will be live-streamed through the ktx.ph platform. The final show will be beamed to a nationwide audience in the Philippines via a delayed telecast over CNN Philippines on July 16, 12 p.m. Stay tuned!

