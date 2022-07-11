'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.

In her Instagram account, Zia posted a photo of their wedding ring as she dedicated her post to her late father.

"Dear Papa, How I miss you, How I wish that you were here, To walk me down the aisle, And smile, And maybe shed a tear. I knew this day was coming And I knew that you’d be gone, But still I hear you humming, Strumming to a joyful song,” Zia wrote.

"No, it isn’t how I planned it, But he’s all I hoped he’d be, There is family that’s chosen, And I chose what’s best for me, Maybe somewhere you are watching, Over on some distant star, And I’m sorry you won’t be here, But the truth is you are," she added.

July 10 was the 10th death anniversary of Dolphy.

Zsa Zsa took to her Instagram account to remember her late husband.

“10 years. Seems like only yesterday when we lost you, but the joy you’ve given will be in our hearts forever. Dolphy, you are greatly missed. Thank you. Please say a prayer for Dolphy’s 10th year death anniversary,” she wrote.

