Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 1:01pm
Bea Alonzo reacts after touring Thailand at same time as Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto
From left: Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is unbothered to cross paths with her ex-boyfriends in the future. 

In GMA7 reporter Nelson Canlas’ podcast, Bea said she will just walk straight because she has no baggage against her ex-boyfriends.

"I will just hold my head up high kasi ako 'yung walang ginawang masama,” Bea said. 

"And just, you know, walk straight, I guess, kasi hindi ikaw 'yung maiilang kasi ikaw 'yung walang bagahe sa konsensya mo, e," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Recently, Bea said she is willing to work with her exes except for one she didn’t name. 

In Barbie Forteza’s YouTube channel, Bea was asked by her fellow Kapuso star if she’s willing to work with her exes. 

“Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe OK akong makipag-work. Isa lang naman ‘yung ayokong ex,” Bea answered.

Bea and Zanjoe were in a relationship for five years before calling it quits in 2016. Bea then had a relationship with Gerald Anderson and had a controversial split in 2019. Bea said then that Gerald "ghosted" her. Their much talked about breakup was speculated to be caused by Julia Barretto. Gerald and Julia confirmed their relationship last year

