Korina Sanchez hosts triple birthday celebration

Last July 2, I was at an intimate dinner at the new halfway house of veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas in an exclusive village in Makati. The small get-together was to celebrate three birthdays: mine on June 29, prolific ABS-CBN writer Joel Mercado’s on May 25, and former ABS-CBN president Freddie Garcia’s (a.k.a. FMG) upcoming special day on July 13.

Ever the perfect hostess and domestic diva, Korina made arrangements so that we could all get an antigen test before we even entered her house for our safety and peace of mind. Guests started arriving as early as 5:30 p.m. Among the early birds were Leo Katigbak and Enrico Santos, followed by Mariole Alberto and Johnny Manahan (a.k.a. Mr. M). Lawrence Tan and I came together, followed shortly after by PR maverick Keren Pascual and birthday boy Joel. FMG then arrived, looking so dapper in his crisp, yellow linen shirt and white pants. Gokongwei sisters Robina and Lisa arrived at 7 p.m.

We were all especially excited to see Mr. M face-to-face. Throughout the pandemic, he never left his house, and we’d only see him on a screen during Zoom get-togethers. That was roughly 27 months he spent inside his bubble! I couldn’t resist hugging Mr. M, who looked so well-rested with his pink cheeks and long hair, which now included a short, sporty ponytail!

Freddie M. Garcia (a.k.a. FMG) with Robina and Lisa Gokongwei.

Upon entering her home, guests were welcomed by Korina and her lovely, adorable twins Pepe and Pilar. The twins have grown a lot. I last saw them pre-pandemic when they were less than six months old. They’re now three years old and are mama’s little helpers who help entertain guests. Because Korina loves to do interiors, table settings and flower arrangements, you immediately feel a warm and cozy vibe upon entering the home.

All this time, everyone was in hyper mode and enjoying one another’s company. Food and drinks were overflowing, with two waiters passing around yummy appetizers. These consisted of wafer-thin okoy, Vietnamese spring rolls with peanut sauce, crispy chicharon sisig, mini-sandwiches and dynamite rolls. Needless to say, I had to pace myself otherwise I would be too full for the dinner spread Korina prepared.

Dinner was delicious Thai food from Nara. There was catfish and pomelo salad, chicken coconut soup, pad thai noodles, bagoong rice, beef green curry, chicken pandan and steamed grouper. Dessert was mango sticky rice, coci ice cream and crepe cake.

All throughout dinner, we chatted about the past elections, the inauguration of President Bongbong Marcos, the ever-changing local TV landscape, the latest showbiz chismis, business prospects and political alliances, travel destinations and when our next get-together was going to be!

Present at the intimate triple birthday celebration are Keren Pascual, Lawrence Tan, Korina, Lisa, Mariole Alberto, Robina, Enrico Santos, Leo Katigbak, Joel Mercado, yours truly and FMG.

It was a fun evening punctuated with lots of funny anecdotes. For me, these are the best get-togethers… small, intimate, unpretentious, with good food and laughter in abundance!